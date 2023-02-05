5 Worst Thai Dishes in Thailand that Will Ruin Your Taste

(CTN News) – Thailand is known for its delicious street food and flavorful cuisine, but not every dish is worth trying. With so many options available, it isn’t easy to know which thai dishes to avoid. To help you navigate the culinary landscape of Thailand, we’ve compiled a list of five of the worst thai dishes you should avoid during your next trip.

here are the 5 Worst Thai Dishes in Thailand

Khao Tom Mud

Unappetizing Rice Soup Khao Tom Mud is a plain rice soup that is often served for breakfast in Thailand. Made from plain rice and water and seasoned with just a little salt, it’s considered one of the worst Thai dishes due to its lack of flavor and texture. Many travelers find the dish distasteful and unsatisfying and opt for more flavorful options like Tom Yum Soup or Pad Thai.

Mok Tai

Fishy and Overpowering Mok Tai is a traditional Thai dish made from steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves. Despite its popularity, the dish is known for its strong fishy flavor, which can be overpowering and sickening. Additionally, the texture of the fish can sometimes be rubbery, making it a less-than-desirable option for those looking for a delicious Thai meal.

Larb Leuat

Blood Sausage Larb Leuat is a popular Thai dish made from blood sausage and is often served as an appetizer. Made from pig’s blood, rice, and spices, the dish is considered one of the worst Thai dishes due to its strong flavor and rubbery texture. Many travelers find the dish unappetizing and avoid it, opting for more traditional Thai options like Papaya Salad or Pad Thai.

Kao Man Gai

Dry and Bland Rice Dish Kao Man Gai is a popular street food in Thailand, but it’s often considered one of the worst thai dishes due to its dry and bland taste. The dish consists of boiled chicken served over rice cooked in chicken broth, but many travelers find it distasteful and unsatisfying. If you’re looking for a truly delicious Thai meal, it’s best to avoid Kao Man Gai and try other popular options like Tom Yum Soup or Pad Thai.

Kha Moo

Overcooked Pork Hocks Kha Moo is a popular Thai dish made from braised pork hocks that have been simmered for hours until they become tender. Despite its popularity, the dish is often considered one of the worst Thai dishes due to its strong and overpowering flavor, as well as the fact that the pork hocks can become overcooked and rubbery. If you’re looking for a delicious Thai meal, it’s best to avoid Kha Moo and try other popular options like Tom Yum Soup or Pad Thai.

conclusion

In conclusion, Thailand is known for its delicious street food and flavorful cuisine, but not all Thai dishes are worth trying. Avoiding these five thai dishes ensures that your next trip to Thailand is filled with delicious, flavorful, and satisfying meals. So, grab a fork and a spoon and enjoy the culinary journey through Thailand.