Joey Chestnut has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the third time. And he could be the saviour this year.

The game was originally slated to begin at noon, but it was postponed owing to heavy weather at Coney Island. Then word got out that the competition had been cancelled entirely. We almost had to face an Independence Day without the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest as a country.

Joey Chestnut, on the other hand, travelled to Coney Island on Tuesday to consume at least 60 hot dogs in 10 minutes. And, like George Washington crossing the Delaware River in 1776, he would not back down.

We don’t know if Chestnut was personally responsible for the contest being postponed, but it was quickly reinstated. The contestants were announced at 2 p.m. ET, and while each received a unique introduction, Chestnut’s was by far the finest.

At 2:18, the whistle blew, and the feasting began. After ten minutes and 62 hot dogs, Joey Chestnut was the sole winner, having consumed 14 more than the runner-up.

Sixty-two is well below his planned total of 71-72 dogs and buns, but the two-hour delay hampered everyone’s ability to eat in peak condition. And a win is a win, regardless of the number. It was Chestnut’s eighth consecutive bout victory and his 16th overall.

Miki Sudo, who has won the women’s competition eight times in a row, won it for the ninth time on Tuesday. She ate 39.5 hot dogs and needed every single second of those 10 minutes to win. She remained neck and neck with her adversary, Mayo Ebihara, the entire race, and that final half-dog was enough to drive Sudo over the finish line.

Joey Chestnut, 39, and Sudo, 37, have stated that they plan to return and defend their championships in 2024.

Nathan’s Famous World Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual competitive eating event that takes place on July 4th in Coney Island, New York. The contest is held at the original Nathan’s Famous hot dog stand, which has been a popular attraction since it opened in 1916.

The event is organized by Major League Eating (MLE) and has gained significant attention and media coverage over the years. The contest features professional eaters from around the world who compete to see who can consume the most hot dogs and buns in a fixed amount of time.

The current reigning champion of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is Joey Chestnut, an American competitive eater who has dominated the event for many years. Joey Chestnut has set numerous records in the contest, including consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021, breaking his own previous record.

The contest attracts a large crowd of spectators and is broadcasted live on television, drawing millions of viewers. It has become a popular tradition on Independence Day in the United States and has gained international recognition as a unique and entertaining event.