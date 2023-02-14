Healthy Skin: 5 Fruits You Should Eat

Even if you use a dozen different skin care products every day, your skin will still look dull, unhealthy, and undernourished if you aren’t eating health fruits to nourish it from the inside. You’ve probably heard the old proverb, “you are just what you eat.” That’s not a joke, whoever said that.

Best Fruits to Eat for Beautiful Skin

Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in abundance in fruit can help your skin’s cells stay healthy. In addition, if you want your face to seem even more radiant, try using a fruit mask every other day. Read on to learn which fruits promote healthy skin and how to incorporate them into your diet and beauty routine.

1. Mango

Delicious, ripe, and delicious mangoes are a skin-renewing superfood. The mango is rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K. It also has other antioxidants such beta-carotene, flavonoids, polyphenolics, and xanthophylls. Mango, thanks to its soothing effects, is used in a variety of beauty products.

How to Use It

Mango pulp can be used as a facial mask and applied generously to the face and neck. Don’t touch for 10 minutes, then wash with warm water.

Mangoes can be consumed as a shake, a topping on a bowl of cereal, or as a standalone snack.

Combine some mashed mango, yogurt, and honey if you have dry skin. For best results, leave the pack on your face for at least 15 minutes. Scrub and dry off.

Mango pulp mixed with lemon juice and rose water is a great remedy for oily or combo skin.

2. Oranges

The orange’s vibrant hue and enticing aroma belie its sweet, juicy, pulpy nature. This fruit is not only delicious but also has amazing skin-care benefits. Marham doctors agree that the antioxidant vitamin C helps the body make collagen, which keeps skin elastic and slows the aging process. Oranges, which are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, help the body in neutralizing harmful free radicals and protecting DNA. The aging process is thus slowed.

How To Use

Eat everyday 1⁄2 an orange.

Even freshly squeezed orange juice would do. If you suffer from stomach ulcers, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), you should avoid the pulp (IBD).

Oranges can be used to make salads more appetizing or blended into smoothies.

Combine 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice with 3 tablespoons of orange juice. Combine 2 tablespoons of gram flour and a pinch of turmeric. A pack can be applied and left on till dry (around 15 minutes). The best way to get rid of it is to wash it off with cold or room-temperature water.

3. Pineapple

Pineapple is the ultimate fruit for healthy, radiant skin since it is sweet, high in water content, and full of beneficial vitamins. A daily glass of pineapple juice will keep your skin looking fresh and healthy thanks to its high vitamin A, C, and K content. Bromelain, found in pineapple, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and therapeutic effects. Acne, pigmentation, and dark spots are all lowered by the use of pineapple.

It also helps speed up the skin’s natural healing process and get rid of any lingering dead cells.

How to use

Consume a bowl of pineapple for dinner or brunch, blend some up for a sweet treat, or sprinkle some on top of a fruit salad.

4. Papaya

Papayas are a good source of many nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and B, pantothenic acid, and folate, as well as minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium. They also have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral qualities due to the presence of enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which aid in protecting the skin from free radical damage.

How to use

Have some papaya for breakfast or dessert.

By combining papaya, lemon juice, and pink Himalayan salt, you may make a smoothie with papaya.

5. Watermelon

The very name is energizing. Watermelon is a good source of both fiber and water. Because of its high water content, it helps keep skin looking and feeling young and healthy. This little red sphere of revitalization is loaded with skin-boosting nutrients like lycopene, vitamin B6, and vitamins C and A.

Vitamin C might lessen the visibility of creases and creases. Even skin tone is supported by vitamins A and B. The antioxidant properties of lycopene protect skin cells from free radical damage.

Inflammation of the skin, caused by free radicals, contributes to a variety of skin problems. Watermelons are a healthy alternative because they are low in fat and cholesterol.

How To Use

Drink watermelon juice first thing in the morning or as a substitute for dinner.

Throw some watermelon cubes into your next smoothie or salad.

Three tablespoons of watermelon juice, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and one tablespoon of fuller’s earth. A teaspoon of rose water, if desired, could also be added. Slather the concoction onto your skin. Rinse with cold water after 15 minutes (or until it dries).

Conclusion

Keep in mind that there are several aspects involved in having radiant skin. For a healthy digestive system and to treat a variety of skin ailments, eating the aforementioned fruits is highly recommended. The reality, however, is that healthy skin is typically the result of a group effort. If you want to know which fruits are best for your skin, you should consult with the best dermatologist in Lahore.

FAQs

1. What kinds of fruits can be used to tighten the skin?

To minimize the look of pores and tighten the skin, a diet rich in citrus fruits is a must. The rich vitamin C content of these fruits aids the body’s own collagen formation, keeping your skin looking fresh, young, and full.

2. What fruits cause a change in skin tone?

Eating a diet higher in fruits and vegetables has been shown to improve skin tone and give it a more radiant appearance. Carotenoids, the orange-red pigment present in foods such as carrots, apricots, oranges, mangoes, and spinach, are the key.

3. What is the best fruit for your hair and skin?

Bananas are great for your skin and hair since they are high in potassium and include vitamins A, C, and E. Vitamin E repairs damaged skin and lighten age spots, while vitamin A replenishes the skin’s natural oils. As an alternative, vitamin C helps keep cells from oxidizing and wrinkling.