Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Why can fuel prices in Thailand change sharply even when crude oil prices barely move? The answer is that pump prices reflect several moving parts, and the Oil Fuel Fund acts as a buffer rather than a simple, fixed discount. When costs rise, the fund can increase compensation to limit the effect on drivers; when support falls, pump prices can move closer to underlying costs.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) and the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) help shape this process, alongside refinery costs, taxes, exchange rates, and station margins. That’s why the price you see at a station may not track crude oil prices one-for-one. The March 2026 diesel changes, followed by further adjustments in April, show how quickly the balance can shift. For broader price context, see the latest Thailand diesel price update.

First, we’ll separate each part of the formula and use clear examples to show how Thailand’s fuel pricing system works.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund buffers pump prices by changing subsidies and collection rates, rather than permanently lowering fuel costs.

OFFO and the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee adjust support, while EPPO tracks the resulting retail prices.

Diesel can receive subsidies when costs rise, while petrol and gasohol users may contribute more to the fund.

In 2026, repeated changes held diesel near 30 baht per liter before reduced support pushed prices higher.

See the Thailand Oil Fuel Fund price impact and ASEAN fuel price comparison for recent examples.

How Thailand’s Fuel Oil Fund Sets Pump Prices

Thailand does not copy the world crude oil price directly at the pump. Instead, officials review several costs, adjust the Oil Fuel Fund balance, and use the resulting structure to guide retail prices.

The process generally follows these steps:

Global and regional fuel costs are reviewed. The baht exchange rate changes the cost of imported fuel. Taxes, retailer margins, and Oil Fuel Fund movements are added. Fuel companies publish the resulting retail prices at service stations.

Why the fund collects money at some times and pays it out at others

The Oil Fuel Fund works as a financial cushion. When international fuel costs rise sharply, the fund can pay compensation to limit a sudden increase in pump prices, especially for diesel. In the pricing structure, that payment appears as a negative fund contribution, or subsidy.

When prices fall, or when the fund needs to rebuild its balance, officials can add a levy. That positive contribution collects money through fuel prices and sends it into the fund. Petrol and some gasohol products may contribute while diesel receives support, creating a cross-subsidy between fuel users.

Support helps consumers in the short term, but it does not erase the underlying cost. Each baht paid by the fund increases its financial burden, and prolonged subsidies can leave it short of cash. Officials may then reduce or remove support, which moves pump prices closer to actual market costs. Thailand’s recent diesel subsidy changes show how quickly that adjustment can affect drivers.

Who decides and who publishes the price changes

The roles are divided across several bodies. EPPO publishes energy information, market data, and price details that help explain the structure. OFFO administers the Oil Fuel Fund and applies the approved levy or subsidy rates. Its official fuel price structure provides a more dependable reference than screenshots or social media claims.

The Energy Ministry provides policy direction, while the minister chairs the committee responsible for Oil Fuel Fund administration. Fuel retailers then post and sell the applicable prices at their stations. They implement the announced structure, although station prices can vary with company decisions and local conditions.

The fund also supports policy decisions involving LPG. However, LPG pricing includes its own policy details, so readers should rely on official announcements rather than assume it follows the same per-liter formula as petrol or diesel.

What Goes Into Thailand’s Retail Fuel Price Formula

Thailand’s pump price is a stack of costs and policy charges, not a direct copy of the crude oil price. Imported energy costs enter first, then taxes, fund contributions, margins, and VAT shape the amount drivers pay.

How global prices and the baht affect the starting cost

Thailand imports crude oil and refined products, so regional benchmark prices, refinery margins, freight, insurance, and international trading costs affect the ex-refinery price. This reflects the wholesale cost of fuel before the government adds taxes or fund charges.

The exchange rate matters just as much. Suppose a shipment costs $100 per barrel. If the dollar price stays unchanged but the baht weakens against the dollar, importers need more baht to buy that same shipment. The ex-refinery cost can rise even without a change in the international dollar price.

That starting figure is only one part of the calculation. The published structure then adds several items:

Excise tax varies by fuel type, so diesel, gasoline, and gasohol blends do not carry identical charges.

varies by fuel type, so diesel, gasoline, and gasohol blends do not carry identical charges. Municipal tax adds 10% of the excise tax, according to EPPO’s fuel-price descriptions.

adds 10% of the excise tax, according to EPPO’s fuel-price descriptions. Oil Fuel Fund contribution can be positive when a product helps finance the fund or negative when the fund subsidizes it.

can be positive when a product helps finance the fund or negative when the fund subsidizes it. Energy Conservation Promotion Fund contribution supports government energy-policy programs.

supports government energy-policy programs. Marketing margin covers fuel distribution, storage, transportation, and service-station operations.

covers fuel distribution, storage, transportation, and service-station operations. VAT appears within the published wholesale and retail structure, including the amount added after the marketing margin.

Local taxes or station-specific pricing can make the displayed amount differ slightly from a national reference table. For background on how tax decisions affect pump prices, see this Thailand oil excise tax cut analysis.

Why different fuels do not move by the same amount

Each fuel has its own market cost, tax treatment, blending rules, demand, and policy support. Diesel may receive stronger Oil Fuel Fund assistance because it powers trucks, buses, farming equipment, and other commercial activity.

Gasoline and gasohol blends follow different calculations. Gasohol 91, E20, and E85 contain different shares of ethanol, while premium gasoline uses a separate product specification and often carries a different tax or market cost. LPG also follows its own pricing and subsidy arrangements.

As a result, a change in diesel support does not automatically create the same baht-per-liter change in Gasohol 91, E20, E85, premium gasoline, or LPG. The fund adjusts each product line according to its policy role and underlying cost.

How Daily Pump-Price Adjustments Reach Drivers

Thailand’s national fuel-price structure is a reference point, not always the exact amount shown at every pump. Daily changes begin with an Oil Fuel Fund decision, then reach drivers through fuel companies’ updated price boards, websites, and mobile apps.

Why pump prices can change quickly after a subsidy decision

When the fund raises a subsidy, it covers more of a fuel’s underlying cost. Drivers may then see a smaller increase, or even a lower pump price. If officials reduce or remove that support, consumers pay more of the market cost through the retail price.

That change can create a noticeable jump even when the refinery cost has not changed that day. For example, cutting support by 1 baht per liter can raise the published pump price by roughly 1 baht, assuming other parts of the formula stay unchanged. The increase comes from a policy adjustment, not proof that retailers suddenly raised their margins.

The March 2026 subsidy reduction shows how quickly this effect can reach drivers. Prices rose when the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee lowered support, even though the change did not come from an immediate jump in refinery costs. You can see the relationship in this report on the Thailand fuel price increase after subsidy cuts.

Why prices at stations may not match every published table

Published tables usually describe a national or regional price structure for a named fuel grade. The final station price can differ because of:

Fuel grade, since premium diesel and premium gasoline can cost much more than standard products.

Station brand, which may set different retail prices or marketing margins.

Location, distribution costs, and area-specific market conditions.

Local taxes or charges that a table may include or exclude.

Timing, since a company may update signs after the announced effective time.

Promotions, loyalty rewards, or app discounts that reduce the amount you actually pay.

A table for Bangkok and nearby areas should not automatically describe a station in another province. Likewise, a promotional price is not necessarily an error or illegal pricing.

Before refueling, check the latest OFFO announcement and your retailer’s station notice or app on the same day. That confirms both the effective date and the product-specific price.

What the 2026 Diesel Changes Reveal About the Fuel Oil Fund

Thailand’s 2026 diesel changes show why a low pump price doesn’t always mean cheap fuel. The Oil Fuel Fund can absorb part of the market cost, but that support has limits. When officials reduce it, drivers begin paying more of the underlying cost.

What the diesel subsidy cap means for consumers

A subsidy cap limits how much the fund will provide. Officials may set that limit per liter, or control the fund’s total spending when daily losses become too large. Once support reaches its limit, the remaining market cost passes into the retail price.

That explains why a pump price can rise even when taxes or retailer margins haven’t changed. If international diesel costs remain high and the fund pays less, the price board moves closer to the full fuel cost. Thailand’s diesel subsidy reduction shows how quickly that policy shift can affect consumers.

The effect spreads beyond private motorists. Transport firms may face higher operating costs, while delivery businesses must account for more expensive vehicle trips. Those pressures can reach household budgets through freight, food distribution, and delivery charges, although the size of each effect depends on the business and market conditions.

The March 31, 2026 price of 40.74 baht per liter illustrates the point. A low price before the increase may have reflected heavy fund support rather than a low wholesale cost.

How to read a Thai fuel-price announcement

Before comparing prices, check each announcement against this short list:

Confirm the fuel grade, such as Diesel B7, B20, or premium diesel.

Check the effective date and time. Many changes begin at 5:00 a.m.

Identify the station brand and location, since PTT and Bangchak prices may differ from other retailers.

See whether the quoted amount includes local taxes or describes only a national reference price.

Look for a change in the Oil Fuel Fund subsidy or levy.

A headline number alone can mislead residents and visitors renting cars or motorcycles. On April 17, regular B7 was reported at 42.90 baht per liter, down from 44.40 baht, even though it remained above the March 31 figure. The April fuel-price reduction report shows how the fund can help reduce prices as policy and market conditions change. Global fuel costs, taxes, and retailer margins still affect the final amount.

What the Fuel Oil Fund Can and Cannot Control

The Oil Fuel Fund is a price-adjustment tool, not Thailand’s complete pump-price setting system. It can change the subsidy or levy attached to a specific fuel, but it cannot control every cost that appears on a station’s price board.

What the fund can control

OFFO can approve product-specific payments into or out of the fund. A negative Oil Fuel Fund charge means the fund compensates suppliers, while a positive charge collects money from fuel sales. Officials can apply different rates to diesel, gasohol, gasoline, fuel oil, and LPG.

For example, OFFO reported compensation of 18.31 baht per liter for regular high-speed diesel and B20 in mid-March 2026. Premium high-speed diesel, by contrast, contributed 1.50 baht per liter. These differences show how the fund can direct support toward selected fuel users instead of applying one rule to every product.

The fund can also soften sudden increases. Transport companies, farmers, and delivery operators benefit when diesel support limits the immediate rise in operating costs. See this analysis of Thailand’s diesel subsidy crisis for an example of the wider cost pressures involved.

What remains outside its control

The fund doesn’t set the international price of crude oil or refined diesel. It also cannot directly choose the baht-dollar exchange rate, freight costs, refinery margins, excise taxes, municipal taxes, or energy-conservation charges. Retailers set their station prices based on competition, local costs, and commercial decisions.

As a result, changing the fund contribution by 1 baht per liter doesn’t guarantee that every station will change its price by exactly 1 baht. The adjustment affects one line in a larger formula.

A subsidy also creates trade-offs:

Benefits: Prices change more smoothly, transport users receive protection, and households face less pressure during sudden market shocks.

Prices change more smoothly, transport users receive protection, and households face less pressure during sudden market shocks. Risks: Heavy support creates a growing financial burden, weaker price signals can encourage fuel use, and consumers may not see the full market cost.

Thailand’s fund reportedly lost more than 1 billion baht per day while capping diesel prices, according to Bloomberg’s report on Oil Fund losses. Research on Thailand’s Oil Fund also links energy subsidies with weaker price signals, as discussed in this analysis of abolishing the Thai Oil Fund.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s fuel pricing system becomes easier to understand once you separate the fund’s policy decisions from the costs and choices made by fuel retailers. These answers address common questions about pump prices, subsidies, and official price information.

Does the Oil Fuel Fund set the exact price at every gas station?

No. The fund affects the national price structure by changing the levy or subsidy assigned to each fuel product. Retailers then publish and apply prices at their own stations.

The amount on the sign can vary because of fuel grade, location, timing, promotions, and local charges. A standard diesel price in Bangkok may not match premium diesel at a rural station, especially if one company updates its prices before another.

Why can diesel receive more support than gasoline?

Diesel is widely used by trucks, buses, farmers, construction equipment, and other businesses that move goods or people. Supporting diesel can limit higher transport costs and reduce pressure on food distribution and household budgets.

However, diesel doesn’t automatically receive the largest subsidy. The government weighs current policy goals, market conditions, and the Oil Fuel Fund’s financial capacity before setting support levels. The fund’s THB20 billion financing approval shows why available cash matters to these decisions.

Does a lower world oil price always mean cheaper fuel in Thailand?

No. Global oil prices are only one input in Thailand’s pump-price formula. A weaker baht can raise import costs, while regional refining costs, freight, taxes, fund levies, retailer margins, and VAT can offset or delay a decline.

The timing also matters. Retailers and officials may adjust prices after reviewing updated costs rather than reacting to every daily movement in crude oil. As a result, cheaper oil overseas may take time to reach local drivers.

Where can I check Thailand’s latest official fuel prices?

Check OFFO for current retail oil and LPG updates, including adjusted Oil Fuel Fund rates. Use EPPO for price structures, historical statistics, and comparisons between refinery prices and retail prices.

For station-level information, check announcements from the individual retailer, such as its website, app, or service-station notice. Always confirm the effective date and fuel grade before relying on a quoted price.

Is the Oil Fuel Fund subsidy free money for drivers?

No. Subsidies have a financial cost, even when drivers don’t see that cost at the pump. The Oil Fuel Fund may finance support through earlier or later levies on fuel, government decisions, or borrowing under the policy arrangement.

That cost can return later through higher contributions, reduced subsidies, or public borrowing obligations. A lower pump price can therefore provide short-term relief while increasing pressure on the fund’s finances.