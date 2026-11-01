CHIANG RAI – For households that cook with bottled gas, the price of a LPG cylinder is a regular part of the budget. The latest supported benchmark is ฿423 for a 15 kg refill through October 31, 2026, but prices and policy can change, so check your local supplier’s full quote before ordering.

The final cost may include delivery or other charges, and your household’s cooking habits affect how often you need a refill. Here’s what to know about the price support, cylinder use, and buying LPG safely, including Chiang Rai cooking gas prices and delivery costs.

Key Takeaways

The latest documented benchmark is ฿423 for a 15 kg household refill, with the reported price freeze running through October 31, 2026.

The Energy Ministry raised the Oil Fuel Fund subsidy to hold that benchmark. The reported price extension doesn’t confirm a price decision after October 31.

Treat ฿423 as a national reference, not a guaranteed delivered quote. Supplier, location, exchange terms, and delivery charges can change your final bill.

Before ordering, confirm the cylinder size and total cost, then check its condition at delivery. Review advice on avoiding underfilled LPG cylinders.

LPG in Thailand: Pricing and Household Use

Bottled LPG is a routine cooking fuel for many Thai households, but how long a cylinder lasts depends on the people at home and how often they cook. The ฿423 benchmark offers a useful price reference, though it doesn’t guarantee what a local supplier will charge.

What households use LPG for

Most households use bottled LPG for cooking on a gas stove. Consumption varies with household size, meal preparation, and whether residents cook daily or rely on restaurants and prepared food.

For example, a couple who cooks several times a week might use one cylinder in three to four months. That’s an informal example, not a national average, so a larger household or one that cooks more often may need refills sooner. For more context, see LPG costs for household cooking in Thailand.

What a 15 kg cylinder costs per refill

The reported benchmark is ฿423 for a 15 kg cylinder refill through October 31, 2026. Dividing ฿423 by 15 kg gives ฿28.20 per kg. That figure is a simple calculation from the cylinder benchmark, not a separate published retail rate.

The Energy Ministry raised the subsidy through the Oil Fuel Fund to keep the household price at that level. The government’s LPG subsidy report describes the support behind the benchmark. However, ฿423 refers to a refill, not necessarily the full cost of getting started. A first purchase, deposit, or delivery may add charges.

Why the price can differ by date and location

The reported price support ran through October 31, 2026. The available information doesn’t confirm the policy or household price from November 1 onward, so treat ฿423 as a dated benchmark rather than a guaranteed current price.

Your final quote can also vary with the supplier, brand, distance, delivery fee, and exchange terms. Before ordering, confirm whether the quote covers a cylinder exchange or a new cylinder, and ask for the total including delivery. For local examples of cooking gas delivery costs and regional price differences, remember that a reported national benchmark and a neighborhood quote may not be the same.

How Thailand’s LPG price support affects household bills

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund can reduce the amount households pay for LPG by covering part of the cost. That support helped hold the reported price at ฿423 for a 15 kg refill through October 31, 2026. The date matters: the available reports do not confirm whether the same price or policy continued from November 1.

How the Oil Fuel Fund subsidy works

A household retail price and a wholesale or refinery price are different figures. The wholesale price reflects an upstream cost; the retail benchmark is what households are asked to pay for a refill. When costs rise, the government can use the Oil Fuel Fund to cover part of the gap and limit the increase at the household level.

For the freeze through October 31, the Ministry of Energy raised LPG support from ฿7.2209 to ฿9.8642 per kilogram. That increase was reported as support for maintaining the ฿423 price for a 15 kg cylinder, not as a new retail rate charged to consumers. The reported subsidy increase also shows that keeping the retail price down adds pressure to the fund.

The fund changes who pays part of the cost and when. It can ease a household bill during a period of higher costs, but it does not erase those costs. For a plain-language look at the fund’s broader role in Thai fuel pricing, see how the Oil Fuel Fund affects pump prices.

Why a price freeze may not last

A supported price depends on more than the cost of LPG at the household level. Global energy prices can shift, while domestic policy decisions determine whether the fund continues covering part of the cost. The fund’s financial position also matters, since prolonged support can increase the amount it must pay.

As a result, a price freeze should be treated as a dated policy, not a permanent guarantee. The reported ฿423 benchmark applied through October 31, 2026; without a confirmed extension, it should not be presented as the price in November. Check a current government notice or your supplier’s quote before budgeting for a refill.

How to compare LPG refill prices and order a cylinder

The ฿423 figure is a national benchmark for a 15 kg refill through October 31, 2026, not a confirmed November price or a guaranteed delivered cost. Ask local suppliers for a current quote and compare what you’ll actually pay, including delivery and any cylinder-related charges.

Ask what the total price includes

Before ordering, confirm that each quote covers the same cylinder size and brand. Then ask whether the price is for refilling or exchanging your empty cylinder, and whether delivery, a deposit, or a new-cylinder charge will be added.

A low advertised refill price can cost more once extra charges are included. Compare the total payable amount, not just the refill figure. For a fair comparison, ask each supplier:

How much is the refill or exchange for a 15 kg cylinder?

Is delivery included, and does the fee vary by location?

Will I pay a deposit or buy a cylinder if I don’t have one to exchange?

Does the quote apply to the brand and cylinder size I need?

Prices can vary by supplier, neighborhood, and delivery distance. If you’re ordering in Chiang Rai, this local LPG price and delivery guide explains factors that can affect a quote. You can also check Chiang Rai enforcement against underfilled cylinders for context on why the advertised weight matters.

Check the cylinder and delivery terms

Ask how the supplier handles the exchange and what condition to expect from the replacement cylinder. At delivery, check that the label and valve look intact, and look for visible damage or signs of heavy wear. If something seems wrong, raise it with the supplier before accepting the cylinder.

Delivery arrangements differ, so confirm the expected arrival time and any access requirements when you place the order. Don’t assume delivery is free or that every supplier follows the same exchange process. A clear quote should state the amount due, what the charge covers, and what happens if the cylinder can’t be exchanged.

For basic handling context, the LPG cylinder distribution guide covers practices across the cylinder supply chain. When comparing suppliers, focus on the current total, the cylinder you’ll receive, and the delivery terms you’ve confirmed.

Use and store household LPG safely

Safe storage and prompt action can reduce the risk of fire or injury when using a household LPG cylinder. Follow the supplier’s instructions for your cylinder and equipment, and contact a qualified technician if anything looks damaged.

Choose a safe place for the cylinder

Keep the cylinder upright in a cool, well-ventilated location. Avoid enclosed cupboards, poorly ventilated rooms, and spots near stoves, heaters, direct heat, or open flames. Good airflow helps prevent gas from building up if a leak occurs.

Before connecting a replacement, look over the cylinder for dents, rust, or other visible damage. Check the valve, regulator, and hose for cracks, wear, or loose connections. Don’t use damaged equipment or try to repair it yourself; ask the supplier or a qualified technician for help. Keep the valve closed when the stove is off, following the supplier’s directions.

At delivery, check that the cylinder appears sound before accepting it. For more on safe LPG cylinder handling at home, review these basic precautions alongside the instructions supplied with your equipment.

Know what to do if you suspect a leak

If you smell gas or suspect a leak, never use a flame to test for it. Don’t light a match, use a lighter, or switch electrical devices on or off. A spark could ignite gas in the air.

If you can reach the cylinder valve without approaching the leak or putting yourself at risk, turn it off. Otherwise, leave it alone and get outside. Move everyone to fresh air, then contact the cylinder supplier or emergency services for help from a safe location. The International Association of Fire Chiefs’ flammable-gas incident guidance also advises avoiding electrical switches and other ignition sources during a suspected gas incident.

Don’t re-enter or use the stove until a qualified person says it’s safe. If the hose, regulator, or valve is damaged, stop using the cylinder and ask the supplier how to arrange an inspection or replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Before ordering a refill, confirm the date attached to the price and ask the supplier what the quote covers. These answers address common questions about the 15 kg benchmark, household use, and LPG safety.

Is ฿423 still the confirmed LPG price in Thailand?

Available reporting supports ฿423 for a 15 kg cylinder through October 31, 2026. It doesn’t confirm the price or subsidy policy from November 1 onward, so check the current local price before ordering.

Does the ฿423 benchmark include delivery?

The ฿423 benchmark doesn’t confirm that delivery is included. Ask your supplier for the full amount due, including any delivery fee or other charge.

Why can two suppliers quote different prices?

Quotes may differ because of delivery distance, service fees, brand, and local pricing. The exchange terms also matter: confirm whether you’re exchanging an empty cylinder or paying for a new cylinder or deposit.

How can I tell whether a refill quote is fair?

Compare quotes for the same cylinder size and service type, such as a 15 kg exchange with delivery. Then check the total price and ask what it includes, so you’re comparing like with like.

How long does a household LPG cylinder last?

It depends on household size and how often people cook. As an estimate, a couple cooking several times a week might use one cylinder over three to four months, but that isn’t a national usage rule.

Can I check for an LPG leak with a flame?

No. Never use a flame to check for a leak. If you suspect one, move everyone to safety and contact your supplier or emergency services from a safe location. Follow LPG leak safety guidance, and review Thailand’s household gas safety advice.