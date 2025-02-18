The Sabarmati Report on ZEE5 Brings a Hard-Hitting Story to the List of New Movies

Zee5 is the best streaming platform for us to watch movies for free and with subscription plans. Lots of new movies are now streaming with subscriptions. Mostly, people love to watch intense crime drama movies for engaging and gripping storylines.

Do you want to watch the best new movies available on Zee5? Don’t forget to watch The Sabarmati Report movie. The plot is very engaging and tells about the true incident that happened during the Godhra training burning in 2002.

Viewers will stick with the storyline, which reveals the truth and justice. Dheeraj Sarna directs this masterpiece movie with an engaging cast. They each have big parts. It is a treat for subscribers who want to watch the new movies available on Zee5.

The Sabarmati Report: A bold attempt in the Bollywood industry

Among other new movies on Zee5, everyone is keen to watch The Sabarmati Report to reveal the true train incident that happened many years ago. You can imagine how tragedy happened for the passengers inside the Godhra train burning.

It is surely a bold attempt from the director, Dheeraj Sarna, who reveals many hidden things that happened on that day with clear narration and investigative journal characterization.

Vikrant Massey, as Samar Kumar, a professional journalist, reopened the case after many years to find out the truth. However, politics will ruin his investigation, and he will try to stop it. This is the main reason subscribers are eagerly waiting to witness this bold attempt at describing how politics played in this real-life incident.

A strong cast and gripping narration of The Sabarmati Report

Director Dheeraj Sarna has chosen a strong cast for The Sabarmati Report. Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna did their roles perfectly without overacting. It is the main success of this movie because of the natural acting revealed by these lead casts.

Vikrant Massey, as Samar Kumar, lived in his character given by the director, alongside Riddhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit and Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill, added justice to their supporting roles.

Their performances in this movie give an impactful viewing experience. The Sabarmati Report is technically and script-wise stronger than other new movies released so far. It tells about the real truth and justice that happened to the passengers who were affected by the train burning incident.

How impactful is The Sabarmati Report movie?

The Sabarmati Report is one of the new movies that are tax-free in many states. Recently, PM Modi watched this movie and told everyone to watch it as the truth will be revealed one day and definitely to watch it by everyone.

This movie is to explore justice, politics, and false allegations about social media power. This crime movie is surely a must-watch for subscribers who want to know the intensity of this masterpiece’s direction.

It tells about real-time incidents that happened and how politics between the truth. The Sabarmati Report engages the audience from beginning to end. The film keeps the audience guessing as new facts and testimonies are uncovered, deepening the investigation.

The story mixes feelings and detective work. This makes the ZEE5 movie special. It’s a crime thriller, but different. It grabs you. With surprising twists and intense courtroom scenes, the film keeps the audience engaged till the very last second.

What is special in The Sabarmati Report?

The Sabarmati Report showcases how important and powerful the media is in telling stories, revealing the struggles journalists face when trying to uncover hidden truths while dealing with political and social pressures.

Samar Kumar’s role, played by Vikrant Massey, is a journey to highlight the truth. No one can expect this kind of movie directed by Dheeraj Sarna among his films. This is the best script he has taken so far.

There won’t be any imaginary elements to add inside the script for commercial and standard movie making. Instead, the director has to take evidence that this incident happened without false statements and documents.

So, one day, the world will know the truth about the train incident. By The Sabarmati Report movie, everyone will realize what happened on that day. The Sabarmati Report uses strong visuals and a gripping soundtrack to enhance the emotional impact.

The film shows both sides of the case. Crowds rush and shout in the streets, while the detective sits alone in dark rooms, deep in thought. These different parts work together to show what a real investigation feels like.

The Sabarmati Report tracks and BGMs are composed by Kartik Kush, Akhil Sachdeva, Anu Malik, and Arko.

Why is The Sabarmati Report one of the new movies on Zee5 that must be watched?

If you have a subscription to Zee5, you will surely watch The Sabarmati Report. It tells about the crime investigation genre with solid performances by Vikrant Massey and others. The direction, acting, music, and everything in this movie are worth watching.

With a compelling storyline and strong performance, this new movie is available on Zee5. If you have free time and decide to watch movies, consider adding this to your list.

