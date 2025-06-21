K-Pop Fans Estatic as World Famous BTS Set to Reunite

SEOUL – BTS, the world-famous K-pop group, is gearing up for a long-awaited reunion in 2025 after completing their mandatory military service in South Korea. Since June 2022, the seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—have put their group activities on hold while they each served their country.

With Suga set to finish his service on June 21, 2025, all eyes are now on what comes next for BTS and their dedicated fans, known as ARMY.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to spend 18 to 21 months in the military, mainly as a safeguard against tensions with North Korea. Some athletes and classical musicians get exemptions if they help raise the nation’s global profile, but pop stars like BTS do not.

In 2020, the law changed to let K-pop idols who make a global impact delay their enlistment until 30, which BTS used. Jin, the oldest member, was the first to finish in June 2024. J-Hope followed in October. RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook completed their service earlier this month. Suga served as a social service agent, which is an alternative to active duty.

K-Pop’s BTS’s upcoming return

News of BTS’s upcoming return has thrilled fans around the world. Social media, especially X, is full of posts celebrating the group’s comeback. “The kings are back!” wrote one ARMY member, echoing the excitement everywhere. At the group’s annual “Festa” event in Goyang on 13-14 June, 60,000 fans celebrated BTS’s 12th anniversary.

Many saw the members’ surprise appearance at J-Hope’s solo show as a sign that the reunion is close. Fans from Brazil, Mexico, and Thailand even travelled to South Korea to welcome the members home. One supporter from Thailand, who waited outside Yeoncheon for Jimin and Jung Kook, held a sign saying, “Welcome home, our pride!”

K-pop sensations BTS started their journey in 2013 under BigHit Music, now known as HYBE. Their debut track “No More Dream” had a hip-hop focus, but the group soon mixed in pop, R&B, and EDM, singing about topics like youth, mental health, and self-love. Their 2017 hit “DNA” was the first Korean boy band single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

An American Music Awards performance that year helped cement their international fame. Albums such as Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) topped charts worldwide.

The group earned Grammy nods and visited the White House in 2022 to talk with President Joe Biden about anti-Asian hate. Their influence reaches far beyond music. In 2020, ARMY matched BTS’s $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter in under a day.

BTS Fans in Thailand

K-pop superstars BTS have a huge following in Thailand, where fans call themselves “Thai ARMY.” In Bangkok, themed cafes filled with BTS photos and goods have become gathering spots. When the group released Map of the Soul: Persona in 2019,

Thai fans organized dance flash mobs and charity fundraisers, passing along BTS’s message of hope. During the 2018 Love Yourself world tour,

BTS held two sold-out shows at Rajamangala Stadium, drawing 100,000 people. In 2025, Thai fans camped outside bases to greet the members as they finished their service. A Bangkok local, Daiane Matos, travelled to Yeoncheon to cheer for Jimin, telling reporters, “BTS is our heart.”

During the group’s break, each member worked on solo projects. J-Hope’s Jack in the Box (2022), RM’s Indigo (2022), and Jung Kook’s Golden (2023) all received praise. Jin is also set to launch the “Runseokjin_EP.Tour” starting 28 June in Goyang, with stops in nine cities across the globe.

Despite these solo successes, fans are eager to see BTS together again. Stephanie Prado, a fan from Brazil who moved to Seoul, summed up the mood: “It’ll feel like nothing ever changed.”

There are obstacles ahead. K-pop album sales have dropped since 2023, partly because BTS was absent, and new groups appear often, looking for attention. Still, the group’s strong fan base and cultural weight put them in a good position to take back the spotlight for K-pop.

K-Pop HYBE has confirmed a comeback set for March 2026, which might coincide with labelmates Tomorrow X Together’s return, hinting at a fresh chapter for BTS.

As BTS prepares for their return, excitement is building from Seoul to Bangkok and everywhere ARMY is found. This reunion marks not just a music event but a major cultural moment. “We’ve waited so long,” posted a Thai fan on X. “Now, the world is ready for BTS again.”

