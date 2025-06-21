Blackpink World Tour 2025 in Bangkok Sells Out in Hours

BANGKOK – Blackpink has once again shown their star power in Thailand, with all tickets for their “Blackpink World Tour in Bangkok” snapped up within hours. The group will perform three nights in a row at Rajamangala National Stadium from 24 to 26 October 2025, becoming the first K-pop group to take the stage for three consecutive nights at the country’s largest stadium.

With more than 120,000 fans expected across the shows, Blackpink’s return to Bangkok is set to become a landmark moment for both the group and their Thai supporters. Much of the excitement is driven by the loyalty of local fans and the popularity of Thai member Lisa.

The news sent fans across Thailand into a frenzy as ticket sales opened, sparking a rush on online platforms. Social media quickly filled with posts from “Blinks” celebrating and commiserating as tickets disappeared in record time.

Reactions on X captured the energy, with one fan writing, “Thailand Blinks are unstoppable! Three days at Rajamangala, all gone in hours!” The speed of the sellout highlights Blackpink’s strong influence in Thailand and the devotion of their fans, which has only grown since the group’s debut in 2016.

Rajamangala National Stadium has hosted many large events in the past, but Blackpink’s three-night run marks a breakthrough for K-pop in Thailand. No other K-pop act has filled the stadium for three nights running, showing the group’s unique drawing power.

Blackpink’s Lisa

These concerts are part of the “Blackpink World Tour in Bangkok” and come after the members’ projects and a short break from group activities. Fans look forward to energetic performances and hits like “How You Like That,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “Kill This Love.” Although the tour does not include a new album, anticipation remains high thanks to the group’s live reputation and stage presence.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal in Buriram, holds a special place in the hearts of Thai Blinks. She is often called “Thailand’s Pride,” and her path from a small town to international fame inspires many. Her return home is a source of celebration and pride throughout the country.

Back in 2023, France 24 described the excitement around Blackpink’s Bangkok concerts as “Lisa-mania,” reflecting the effect she has on Thai fans. Social media posts at the time praised her, with one user stating, “Lisa and her group are the biggest K-pop act in Thailand’s history, and these sellouts prove it.”

Thailand’s Blackpink fan club is one of the world’s largest, known for its passion and creativity. Thai Blinks are famous for their support, from creating coordinated lightstick displays to massive banners that transform the stadium into a sea of pink. Plans are already underway for special tributes during the October shows, including surprises for Lisa as she performs in her home country.

“We want Lisa to feel the love of her homeland,” said Ploy, a Blink from Bangkok. “These concerts are more than just shows—they’re a celebration of Blackpink and Thailand.”

Blackpink is untouchable in Thailand

This triple sellout at Rajamangala adds to Blackpink’s growing list of achievements in Thailand. In 2023, they were the first act to sell out four stadium shows in a year, drawing almost 200,000 fans. The three sold-out dates this year further cement their place as the K-pop act with the most stadium sellouts in the country.

Fans on X have praised this latest milestone, with one post reading, “Blackpink is untouchable in Thailand—seven sold-out stadium shows and counting!” The group’s consistent ability to attract large crowds shows the strong bond between Blackpink and their Thai audience.

For many, these concerts are more than entertainment—they mark a key cultural moment for Thailand in the K-pop world. Lisa’s presence in the group has put Thailand in the spotlight, giving hope to a new generation of local artists and fans.

Her use of Thai during fan events and her pride in her background make her a role model for young people. “Lisa shows us that dreams have no limits,” said Naree, a 19-year-old student who queued online for tickets. “Seeing her perform in Bangkok feels like a win for all of us.”

As October approaches, excitement continues to build for Blackpink’s historic run at Rajamangala National Stadium. Thai Blinks are already preparing for what many see as the biggest K-pop event the country has ever seen, with Lisa’s return home adding special meaning.

Some fans who missed out on tickets are still hoping for more to become available, but the rapid sellout is a clear sign of Blackpink’s exceptional popularity. As one X user put it, “Blackpink isn’t just a group—they’re a movement, and Thailand is their heart.”

With global attention on the event, Blackpink is set to deliver a show that fans will remember for years. For Thai fans, these concerts are not just about music—they’re a moment to celebrate their favourite group, their country and the enduring power of Blackpink.

