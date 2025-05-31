Housefull 5 Censor Review Leaked: Murder, Mystery & Laughter Await

The return of the successful comedy franchise to the big screen is eagerly awaited by audiences, as Housefull 5 is scheduled for release next week on June 6, 2025.

Despite still being a week away from hitting theatres, the censor screening review is already making waves online.

A screenshot of the full response is circulating on various platforms, with the film’s blend of humour, suspense, and unexpected twists receiving praise. According to the leaked review, this perfect mix makes Housefull 5 a must-watch.

Housefull 5 Murder Mystery Plot Unfolds

As per the review, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s characters board a vessel to investigate a murder mystery. Reportedly, Nana Patekar’s character, Ranjit, who had thrown a grand party for his 100th birthday, is found dead.

However, the party’s secondary purpose was for Ranjit to announce his successor, Jolly. That’s when the lead trio—Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh—begin claiming to be Jolly, leading to chaos.

The major twist arrives with Ranjit’s murder, throwing suspicion on everyone present.

The leaked review commends the entire cast for their outstanding performances. It also mentions that the film’s runtime is 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Authenticity of the Review in Question

While the review has gone viral, its authenticity remains uncertain. There have been no reports of official advance screenings for critics or media, and no verified sources have confirmed the details shared in the leak.

There is also speculation that the review may have been fabricated or generated artificially to attract more viewers.

A Major Release with High Expectations

Housefull 5 is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of the year, with its visual spectacle and murder mystery set to unfold in cinemas.

Only time will tell how many theatregoers show up to witness the suspense and uncover the secrets hidden in this comedy-thriller.

