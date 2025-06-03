King of the Hill Actor Jonathan Joss Shot and Killed in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Fans of King of the Hill and the entertainment industry are grieving after the tragic loss of Jonathan Joss, known for his role as John Redcorn. Joss, 60, died in a shooting in San Antonio on Monday, June 2, 2025. Police quickly arrested Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, 56, who is now facing charges related to the homicide.

San Antonio police reported that officers responded to gunshots around 7:30 PM in a residential area in the city’s northwest. They found Joss with several gunshot wounds, and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Details about the motive are still unclear, as the investigation is just beginning. Officers took Ceja into custody soon after the shooting, helped by witness statements and a quick response. Ceja currently remains in jail without bond.

Jonathan Joss was respected in Hollywood for his voice acting and for bringing Native American characters to life with honesty and care. Born in San Antonio and a member of the Comanche and Apache tribes, he was known for his deep voice and subtle humour.

John Redcorn on King of the Hill

His portrayal of John Redcorn on King of the Hill stands out as his most memorable work. For over ten years, Jonathan Joss gave the character warmth and depth, making Redcorn a fan favourite. Redcorn’s wisdom and unique personality added something special to each episode, often bringing perspective and a little mystery to the show’s main cast.

Joss’s career reached beyond animation. He appeared in both film and television, playing strong Native American characters in shows like Parks and Recreation, Walker, Texas Ranger, and many independent films.

His contributions were recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reflecting his influence and popularity. Joss was more than a voice actor; he was a champion for Native American stories and culture.

News of his sudden passing quickly spread online, with fans and colleagues sharing their grief. On X (formerly Twitter), fellow King of the Hill cast members paid tribute to his memory.

Jonathan Joss Remembered

Mike Judge, the show’s co-creator and the voice of Hank Hill, wrote, “Devastated to hear about Jonathan Joss. He was a true talent and a kind soul. John Redcorn wouldn’t have been the same without him. We’ll miss that voice, and that spirit, dearly. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Kathy Najimy, who voiced Peggy Hill, shared, “My heart is broken for Jonathan Joss. He brought so much warmth and wisdom to John Redcorn. A gentle giant and a brilliant artist. The King of the Hill family has lost one of its own. Sending love to his family.”

Pamela Adlon, who voiced Bobby Hill and other characters, wrote, “Jonathan Joss was pure magic. His voice was a comfort, his presence a gift. So many laughs, so many memories. This is an unbearable loss. Thank you for everything, Jonathan. You’ll always be our John Redcorn.”

Stephen Root, voice of Bill Dauterive and others, added, “Just heard the terrible news about Jonathan Joss. A truly wonderful human being and an incredible talent. It was an honour to work alongside him. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

The heartfelt messages show how much Joss meant to his co-stars and friends. His death leaves a gap for his loved ones, friends, and fans who admired his work. As police continue to look into what happened, many remember Jonathan Joss as a talented artist whose work and kindness touched many lives. His legacy, especially as John Redcorn, will keep his memory alive for years to come.

Related News: