Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts After Rare Brain Disorder Diagnosis

NEW YORK– Billy Joel, best known as “The Piano Man,” has called off all scheduled concerts through July 2026 following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). This rare brain condition has affected his hearing, sight, and balance.

The 76-year-old music icon shared the news on Friday, 23 May, with a statement on his social media and website, telling fans he must put his health first and expressing regret for the cancellations.

Joel, whose career spans over fifty years with classics such as “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” said performing recently has made his symptoms worse. His statement thanked fans for their understanding and apologized for the disappointment.

The decision impacts 17 concerts across North America and the UK, including shows at Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, MetLife Stadium, and appearances with Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, and Sting.

What Is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)?

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a condition where too much cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain’s ventricles. This can put pressure on the brain and cause problems with walking, memory, thinking, or bladder control. The Cleveland Clinic notes that NPH mostly affects older adults, usually over 65, but can happen at any age.

Symptoms are often mistaken for dementia or Parkinson’s, so diagnosis is not always straightforward. The good news is that NPH can sometimes be reversed if found early. Treatment often means surgery to insert a shunt—a thin tube that moves extra fluid from the brain to the abdomen. Another option is an endoscopic third ventriculostomy, which creates a new route for fluid to relieve pressure.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke points out that surgery helps most with walking issues, but thinking and bladder symptoms might not improve as much. People need regular check-ups to keep the shunt working well, and the results depend on how soon treatment starts.

Billy Joel’s team shared that performing live recently has made his symptoms worse, especially his hearing, vision, and balance. After a fall during a show at Mohegan Sun Arena on 22 February in Uncasville, Connecticut, Joel postponed concerts through June and said he needed surgery and physiotherapy.

It’s not clear if that fall was related to the NPH diagnosis. Under medical advice, Billy Joel now follows a specific physiotherapy plan and has been told to avoid performing while he recovers.

Billy Joel Ticket Refunds



People who bought tickets for the cancelled concerts—including those in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Edinburgh, and Liverpool—will get automatic refunds. Joel’s website explains that fans do not need to do anything; refunds will go back to the original payment method.

If tickets were transferred, the refund will go to the person who made the original purchase. This covers all affected shows, even those that were already rescheduled for dates between April 2025 and July 2026.

Billy Joel is a six-time Grammy winner and one of the world’s top-selling artists, with over 150 million records sold. He has been a fixture in music since his first album, Cold Spring Harbour, came out in 1971.

His long-running residency at Madison Square Garden ended in July 2024, attracting nearly 2 million fans and earning over $200 million from more than 100 shows. Even without new albums since the early 1990s, Joel remains a popular live act with a fan base that spans generations.

News of the cancellations came after months of talk about Joel’s health, sparked by his onstage fall and tour postponements in March. At the time, his team said he was expected to recover, but the recent NPH diagnosis now raises questions about when he might return to performing. Joel’s statement said he is grateful for the care he is receiving and remains focused on his recovery. He thanked fans for their support and hopes to perform again once his health allows.

For now, fans are left wishing for Joel’s recovery and celebrating his lasting impact on music. His current health battle highlights the challenges of performing as an older artist, but his positive attitude and dedication to getting better give hope for a possible future comeback.

