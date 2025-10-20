Phitsanulok Planetarium Welcomes Over 100,000 Visitors in 2 Years

PHITSANULOK – The Planetarium behind Phitsanulok Pittayakom School is one of five standout venues in Thailand that you should not miss. The complex costs 240 million baht to build. It has been open for two years and has welcomed over 100,000 visitors.

Attendance is now easing off, and there is no budget to buy new full-dome films, so only seven titles are shown on rotation. Schools from across the lower northern region, such as Sukhothai, Uttaradit, and Phichit, often bring students to the site.

Visitors learn through astronomy shows and hands-on exhibitions on energy and space at the Astronomy and Space Building, Science Centre for Education, Phitsanulok, Mueang Phitsanulok.

The National Science Museum set up the Phitsanulok centre with a tilted-dome planetarium, 12 metres in diameter, seating 80 people per show. The dome itself cost 175 million baht to construct.

The site sits behind Phitsanulok Pittayakom School, Moo 6, Tha Thong Subdistrict, Mueang Phitsanulok. It covers 45 rai and includes an exhibition hall, a restaurant and auditorium, an office building, and the astronomy and space facility.

The total budget for the entire complex amounted to 240 million baht.

This is the most modern planetarium in the North. It runs two projection systems, automatic and digital. The theatre delivers lifelike visuals and hosts learning activities for children, students, and the public.

Natthapatsorn Daengmanee, Director of the Science Centre for Education Phitsanulok, said the planetarium opened on 28 September 2023. At that time, Sermsak Pongpanit, then Minister of Culture, supported the project and presided over the opening. The planetarium has since become the centre’s main draw for school groups and families.

Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 09.00 to 16.00. From Tuesday to Friday, there are four shows per day at 10.00, 11.00, 13.00, and 14.00. On Saturday and Sunday, there are five shows at 10.00, 11.00, 13.00, 14.00, and 15.00. Each show lasts one hour.

The 11.00 weekend show features a 3D presentation. The centre is closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Walk-ins are welcome; no booking is needed for the general public. Admission is 50 baht per seat. Entry is free for monks, novices, seniors aged 60 and over, and children under three.

In the first year of operation (fiscal year 2024), the venue recorded 50,000 visitors and earned about 2,200,000 baht. In the current year (fiscal year 2025), attendance has dropped to 36,000 visitors, with revenue of around 1,500,000 baht.

The decline likely stems from the economy and repeated behaviour. Many visitors come once and do not return soon after. Another factor is programming. Only seven films have been shown in the past two years. Buying a new title requires a licence fee of 2 to 3 million baht per film, depending on duration.

Who will fund these licences remains unresolved. The decision sits within the Ministry of Education. Swapping films among the five planetariums nationwide, Ekkamai (Bangkok), Rangsit, Roi Et, Phitsanulok, and Narathiwat, is difficult because their projection systems are not the same.

Related News: