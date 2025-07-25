Hulkamania Fans Mourn the Death of Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan

FLORIDA – Terry Gene Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, died Thursday at 71 in his Clearwater, Florida home. Local officials said they were called to his residence at 9:51 a.m. for a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital at 11:17 a.m. Police say there are no signs of foul play and are continuing to review the details surrounding his death.

His family shared news of his passing on his official Instagram, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce that Terry Bollea, known as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by family. He touched millions of fans over four decades. While we grieve, we ask for privacy and hope that his fans remember the great moments he gave us.”

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Born August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, and raised in Port Tampa, Florida, Bollea became one of wrestling’s biggest stars from humble beginnings. He took the ring name “Hulk Hogan” thanks to a suggestion from WWF (now WWE) promoter Vince McMahon Sr., inspired by the comic book hero.

Hulk Hogan’s iconic red and yellow attire, blond mustache, and his catchphrase “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” helped him stand out as the face of pro wrestling during the 1980s.

He started his wrestling journey in 1977 with Championship Wrestling from Florida. His career took off after joining the WWF in 1983. Hogan captured his first WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1984 by defeating the Iron Sheik, holding the title for 1,474 days—still one of the longest reigns ever.

He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias, including WrestleMania III in 1987, where he famously body-slammed André the Giant in front of more than 93,000 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Although Hogan made his name in the WWE, his reach grew even further after joining World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1994. In 1996, he turned “heel” and created the Hollywood Hogan persona, leading the New World Order (NWO) group.

The NWO’s success helped WCW defeat WWE in ratings for 83 straight weeks. Over his career, Hulk Hogan won six WWF/WWE Championships and six WCW World Heavyweight Championships. The WWE Hall of Fame honoured him twice—once in 2005 as an individual and again in 2020 as part of the NWO.

Hulk Hogan’s energy and charisma weren’t limited to wrestling. He appeared in movies like Rocky III (playing Thunderlips), No Holds Barred, and Mr. Nanny. He featured on the VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best with his then-wife Linda, daughter Brooke, and son Nick.

Hulk Hogan also appeared on TV hits like Saturday Night Live, The A-Team, and even showed up at the Grammy Awards with Cyndi Lauper. During his heyday, Sports Illustrated called him “Wrestling’s Top Banana,” and he was the most requested celebrity for Make-A-Wish.

Remembering Hulk Hogan

Fans and wrestling peers filled social media with memories and tributes. WWE released a statement: “WWE is sad to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Hogan brought WWE to worldwide audiences in the 1980s. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and supporters.”

Ric Flair wrote on X, “I’m truly shocked by the loss of my close friend Hulk Hogan. He was an amazing talent and friend.” The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, shared, “The wrestling community lost a major legend. Hulk Hogan’s impact on our work was huge, and I’m grateful for all he did.”

Longtime fans, known as “Hulkamaniacs,” also looked back on his influence. User @JustMe11347 posted, “Rough week for Gen Xers. Hogan was my childhood hero and shaped our lives.” @Phoenixx1111 wrote, “Three icons gone in one week. Hogan brought so much happiness. Rest easy, brother.”

In the last year, Hogan drew both cheers and criticism for showing support at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where he tore off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance tank.

President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social, “We lost a great friend today. Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way—strong, smart, and kind. His reach was global.”

Complicated Legacy

Not all of Hogan’s story is positive. WWE cut ties with him in 2015 after a leaked tape surfaced with him using racist language. He later apologized, saying it was wrong and he was ashamed of his words.

In 2018, WWE reinstated him to the Hall of Fame, yet fans had a mixed response to his appearances after that, including at WWE’s Netflix debut in January 2025.

Health issues also shadowed Hulk Hogan’s later years. He endured more than 20 surgeries for injuries suffered during his wrestling days, including major back surgery in December 2024 and heart surgery in June 2025. Although his wife, Sky Daily, said his heart was “strong,” he died from cardiac arrest.

Hulk Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023, and his children, Brooke and Nick, from his first marriage to Linda Claridge. His second marriage, to Jennifer McDaniel, ended in 2021. Reports say he had become distant from Brooke in recent years.

Outside of wrestling, Hogan launched Real American Beer and, along with promoter Eric Bischoff, started the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, where he served as commissioner.

Chad Bronstein, CEO of the league, paid tribute, saying, “Hogan viewed wrestling as more than a sport—it was about brotherhood and striving for greatness. We’re committed to upholding his vision.”

Hogan’s list of achievements is long. He was a six-time WWF/WWE Champion, six-time WCW Champion, King of the Krewe of Bacchus in 2008 in New Orleans, and joined the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018. Sports Illustrated ranked him as the second greatest WWE wrestler of all time.

Reflecting on his journey in a 2023 Men’s Health interview, Hogan said, “I have a lot of scars. I’m not perfect, but I stand up, take responsibility, and move forward.” For millions, Hulk Hogan remains the larger-than-life star who squared off against giants, inspired fans, and shaped wrestling for generations.

Related News: