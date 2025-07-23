Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness Dies at the Age of 76

BIRMINGHAM, England – On 22 July 2025, the music world lost one of its most significant icons. John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne, the voice of Black Sabbath and a solo sensation, died aged 76.

His passing came just weeks after an emotional final gig at Villa Park in Birmingham on 5 July 2025, where family and fans surrounded him with warmth and admiration.

Ozzy Osbourne’s death, due to complications related to advanced Parkinson’s disease, closed a remarkable chapter for someone who shaped an entire genre and became a pop culture figure through his music and larger-than-life personality.

A Farewell to Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne’s last performance, called “Back to the Beginning”, reunited Black Sabbath’s original members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years. The charity event at Villa Park, close to where Osbourne grew up in Aston, was a ten-hour celebration of Birmingham’s role in birthing heavy metal.

Ozzy, seated on a throne decorated with bats and jewelled skulls, couldn’t walk due to Parkinson’s, but he still sang favourites like “Crazy Train” and “Mr. Crowley”, as well as Black Sabbath tracks including “War Pigs”, “Iron Man”, and “Paranoid”.

Over 5.8 million people watched the livestream, and tributes poured in from the likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. This show underlined his place as a key figure in metal.

During the gig, Ozzy Osbourne spoke with deep emotion. “It’s so good to be on this f***ing stage, you have no idea. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Fans travelled from across the world for this event.

Kelly Clark, a photographer from Nova Scotia, scattered her goddaughter’s ashes in the stadium, calling Ozzy’s music the soundtrack to her life. Another fan, Runo Gokdemir, sold his car so he could buy a ticket, saying Ozzy’s songs helped him through tough times.

Organized by Sharon Osbourne, his wife and manager, the concert raised money for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice. The show capped a career that started in 1968 when Osbourne, Iommi, Butler, and Ward formed Black Sabbath in Birmingham’s industrial heart.

Strength and Defiance in the Face of Struggle

Ozzy Osbourne faced many health challenges for decades, including a serious quad bike crash in 2003 that left him with long-term injuries, a 2019 fall that led to several spinal operations, and a Parkinson’s diagnosis that same year.

By 2025, he could no longer walk, but his determination stayed strong. Before the Birmingham gig, he told Billboard he was training hard for the concert, saying, “I’m giving it everything I’ve got.” Even as Parkinson’s affected his movement, his voice and wild stage presence excited the 40,000 people at Villa Park.

Born on 3 December 1948 in Aston, Osbourne grew up in a working-class home and held various jobs, including a stint in a slaughterhouse. Music soon became his escape. Black Sabbath, under their original name Earth, channelled the anger and bleakness of Birmingham into a heavier, darker sound.

Their first records, including their debut in 1970 and “Paranoid,” changed the face of rock, providing fans with lasting anthems such as “Iron Man” and “War Pigs.” After he was dismissed from the band in 1979 due to addiction problems, Osbourne built a successful solo career, starting with the release of “Blizzard of Ozz” in 1980.

His personal life was just as eventful. Osbourne spoke openly about his struggles with substance abuse, infamous moments such as the bat incident, and a harrowing episode in 1989 involving Sharon.

Even so, he turned his life around in his final years, celebrated his long marriage, and, with Sharon at the helm, made Ozzfest an institution in metal. Millions also saw another side of him on the MTV show “The Osbournes”, where he appeared with Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, showing a chaotic but loving family life.

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye

News of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing, shared by his family on 22 July 2025, brought a wave of tributes. The family thanked fans for their support and asked for privacy. Messages spread quickly on X, where fans remembered his connection with them.

One wrote, “So glad he got his last concert with his fans. Ozzy Osbourne was a legend.” Another called him a major influence, “gone too soon.” Metallica, who played at his farewell gig, posted a broken heart emoji and a photo with Osbourne. Frontman James Hetfield once said, “Without Sabbath, there would be no Metallica.”

Sharon Osbourne spoke about the farewell show, saying she removed one act from the bill after they tried to profit from the charity event, stressing that Ozzy only ever respected the members of Iron Maiden, countering any rumours.

The most moving moment came when Ozzy Osbourne performed “Changes,” leaving Sharon and many others in tears.

Messages came in from across music and beyond. Dolly Parton called him “one of the most remarkable singers of our time” in a video played at the show. Elton John described Ozzy Osbourne as “the king, the legend.”

Even PETA, despite its old controversies, praised him for speaking out against declawing cats. Lisa Lange from PETA said, “Ozzy Osbourne was a provocateur, but he showed a gentle side to animals.”

Honouring a Lifetime in Music

Osbourne’s career earned countless awards, including:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006, and as a solo artist in 2024

Grammy Awards: Two with Black Sabbath and five solo, including Best Metal Performance in 1994

UK Music Hall of Fame: Honoured both with Black Sabbath and individually

Ivor Novello Award: Lifetime Achievement in 2015

Hollywood Walk of Fame: Given a star in 2002

Birmingham Walk of Stars: Recognized in his home city

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award: Given to Black Sabbath in 2019

Freemen of the City of Birmingham: Awarded to Black Sabbath shortly before Ozzy’s final show in 2025

His influence reached far beyond awards. Generations of bands, from Metallica to Slipknot, drew on his spirit, and fans found courage in both his rebellious attitude and personal honesty.

Remembering the Prince of Darkness

Ozzie Osbourne’s passing marks the close of a unique chapter in metal’s story, but his spirit lives on through his music and those he inspired. Birmingham mourns one of its own, while the world celebrates a man who turned pain and mischief into unforgettable art.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he summed it up: “Birmingham forever.” Now, after a final, heartfelt farewell, the sound Ozzy Osbourne created and the energy he brought will continue to be felt by music lovers for generations to come.

