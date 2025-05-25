Mukul Dev, Versatile Indian Actor, Passes Away at 54

NEW DELHI – The Indian film and TV community is mourning the sudden death of Mukul Dev, who died on Friday, 23 May 2025, aged 54, in a Delhi hospital. Best known for his energetic roles in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films, as well as on television, Mukul’s passing has touched fans and colleagues deeply.

Dev’s work in the Telugu film industry, alongside his contributions in other languages, showed his range and helped cement his place as a talented and adaptable actor. As the entertainment world pays tribute, many are remembering the warmth and impact he brought to his craft.

Born on 17 September 1970 in New Delhi, Mukul Dev had a wide range of interests and talents. Before starting his acting career, he trained as a commercial pilot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli, a little-known detail about his life.

His journey into acting began even earlier. As an eighth-grader, he first stepped into the limelight by imitating Michael Jackson for a Doordarshan dance show, which earned him his first payment. He often spoke fondly of this early experience, which sparked a career lasting nearly thirty years and saw him move easily between different roles and languages.

Mukul Dev, a Telugu Movie Legend

Although he didn’t appear in many Telugu films compared to his work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, his roles there stood out. He became known in Telugu cinema with the 2010 action-comedy Adhurs, acting alongside Jr NTR. His role brought extra depth to the story and showed his ability to shine even among established stars.

In his Telugu films, Dev was praised for his easy screen presence and his knack for making supporting roles feel real. While his list of Telugu movies was not large, he left a lasting impression, helping to give his career a pan-Indian appeal. His smooth shift between languages made him a well-respected figure in South Indian cinema, admired for his dedication and work ethic.

Outside the Telugu cinema, Mukul Dev was a familiar face in Bollywood. He stood out in films like Son of Sardaar (2012), where he played Tony Singh Sandhu, Yamla Pagla Deewana, R… Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. In Son of Sardaar, his sharp timing and humour won him praise and brought warmth to the film.

Dev’s last film, Son of Sardaar 2, is set to come out soon. Colleagues say his role will be a fitting farewell, bringing joy to viewers one final time. His TV career was just as strong, starting with the 1996 series Mumkin. He also appeared on Doordarshan’s Ek Se Badh Kar Ek and hosted the first season of Fear Factor India.

News of Mukul Dev’s death has shocked the industry. Reports say he had been unwell and was in the ICU for a week before he passed away. Close friend and co-star Vindu Dara Singh said Dev had struggled emotionally after his mother’s death, leading to depression and a decline in his health. The exact cause of death has not been revealed, which has added to the sadness and questions around his final days.

Tributes Pour Out

Tributes have poured in from friends, peers, and fans, showing just how much Dev meant to those around him. His older brother, actor Rahul Dev, shared a touching note on Instagram, confirming Mukul died peacefully and that his cremation took place on 24 May at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi.

“He’s survived by his daughter Sia Dev and will be dearly missed by his siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev,” Rahul wrote, summing up the family’s pain. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Dev in his first film Dastak (1996), said on X, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling.

Mukul Dev was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young.” Jr NTR, Dev’s Adhurs co-star, wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Mukul Dev garu. Remembering our time in Adhurs and his commitment to the craft. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Many other stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, and Sushmita Sen, also shared their grief. Devgn, who acted with Mukul in Son of Sardaar, said, “Still trying to process it,” while Sen posted on Instagram, “Mukul Dev, Rest in peace, you wonderful soul.”

Sudhanshu Pandey, a friend from Dev’s modelling days, remembered him as “fun and full-of-life.” Vindu Dara Singh wrote on X, “Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Dev’s last Instagram post, shared on 26 February 2025, now carries special meaning. The video showed clouds from a plane, likely flown by him, with a caption quoting Pink Floyd’s Brain Damage, hinting at “dark forebodings.” Fans have returned to this post, leaving heartfelt messages and remembering his lasting passion for aviation.

Mukul Dev will be remembered for his genuine performances and the warmth he brought to every role. Survived by his daughter Sia and brother Rahul, his work in Indian cinema and television remains strong. As the industry says goodbye, his roles in Son of Sardaar 2 and films like Adhurs will keep his memory alive for years to come.

