Bobby Sherman 1960-70’s Teen Heartthrob Dies at Age 81

LOS ANGELES – Bobby Sherman, a star of the late 1960s and early 70s heartthrob and known for his role in ‘Here Come the Brides’, has died at 81. He passed away on Tuesday at his Encino home in Los Angeles. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, shared that Bobby died from complications related to stage 4 kidney cancer, which he was diagnosed with earlier this year.

His death closes a chapter on a career that saw both musical and television success, and later, dedicated work in public service.

Born Robert Cabot Sherman Jr. on July 22, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, Bobby’s route to fame began unexpectedly. While studying child psychology at Pierce College, he attended a Hollywood party in 1964 hosted by Sal Mineo.

There, his performance of Ray Charles’ “What’d I Say” caught the attention of stars like Natalie Wood, Jane Fonda and Mineo himself. Encouraged to try his luck in show business, he soon found an agent and joined the ABC music variety show Shindig! as a house singer. He spent 16 months winning over fans with his covers, including “I’m Into Something Good.”

Booby’s Big Break

Bobby Sherman’s big television break came in 1968, when he played Jeremy Bolt, a shy lumberjack, in ABC’s comedy-adventure series Here Come the Brides. The show, set in 1870s Seattle and based on Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, ran for two seasons.

Bobby’s wholesome looks and charm made him a regular presence in teen magazines like Tiger Beat and Sixteen. He became the face on lunchboxes, posters and the walls of countless bedrooms. In 2005, TV Guide listed him as number 8 among the “25 Greatest Teen Idols,” just ahead of Davy Jones and Troy Donahue.

Here Comes Bobby

While his TV career was taking off, Bobby Sherman’s music was also finding chart success. His 1969 hit “Little Woman” climbed to number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold over a million copies, and went gold. More pop favourites followed, such as “La La La (If I Had You),” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” each reaching the top 10 in 1969 and 1970.

His album Here Comes Bobby stayed on the Billboard 200 for nearly a year, peaking at number 10. Bobby Sherman’s calm presence and gentle voice offered comfort to fans through a time of social change.

Despite his popularity, Bobby found the pace exhausting. He once told The Washington Post that he would spend weekdays filming, then fly out for concerts on weekends, returning in time for more filming on Monday. By the mid-1970s, he started to withdraw from the spotlight.

His last leading TV role was in Getting Together, a short-lived series related to The Partridge Family. He later made guest appearances on shows like The Monkees, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and even played himself in a 1997 episode of Frasier. He also took on film roles in He Is My Brother (1975) and Get Crazy (1983).

Bobby Sherman was a LAPD Reserve Officer

In a surprising career change, Bobby chose to focus on helping others. After a 1974 guest spot on Emergency! Sparked his interest in medicine, he trained as an emergency medical technician in 1988.

He volunteered with the Los Angeles Police Department, working as a technical reserve officer and teaching first aid and CPR. From 1999 to 2010, he was a reserve deputy sheriff in San Bernardino County.

He received several honours, including LAPD’s Reserve Officer of the Year in 1999, the FBI’s Exceptional Service Award, and the “Twice a Citizen” Award. He often spoke about the five babies he delivered in emergencies, including one born on a pavement. The mother named her daughter Roberta after him.

Bobby Sherman’s impact reached beyond music and public service. In 2011, he and Poublon started the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation in Ghana, a youth centre combining music and education. Actor John Stamos, a close friend and supporter of the foundation, posted Poublon’s moving tribute on Instagram.

She wrote, “Bobby left this world holding my hand, just as he supported our life with love, courage and steady grace throughout our 29 years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming.”

Tributes poured in from fans and celebrities. Patricia Heaton remembered him on X, asking her fellow ’70s fans to take a moment for their heartthrob. Lorenzo Lamas recalled listening to “Easy Come, Easy Go” as a child. Fans shared stories online about his concerts, how the crowds would scream so loudly it affected his hearing, and how his kindness stood out during troubled times.

Bobby Sherman is survived by his wife, Brigitte Poublon, his sons Tyler and Christopher from his first marriage to Patti Carnel, and six grandchildren. In a 1997 interview with The Tulsa World, he said, “I don’t think I’d change a thing, except maybe to appreciate it all a bit more, because I probably could’ve enjoyed it more.”

Bobby’s music, his dedication to helping others, and his kind nature will be remembered by everyone whose lives he touched.

