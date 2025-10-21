Thai Rock Singer “Pee Saderd” to Raise Funds for Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital

CHIANG MAI – Prominent Thai rock singer and musician Pee Saderd, known for his energetic performances and heartfelt lyrics, has announced that he will bring a smart young elephant on stage on 9 November. The concert will raise funds for the Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital.

The Elephant and Wildlife Research Centre at Chiang Mai University, TAT Chiang Mai Office, the Federation of Thai Elephant Association, and the Mae Taeng Tourism Federation are backing a special concert with Pee Saderd to raise funds for the Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital. The Preserve Thai Elephants concert will take place at Maetang Elephant Park, Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai, on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Council, the Federation of Thai Elephant Association, the Mae Taeng Tourism Federation, and Maetang Elephant Park are organizing the event, with full support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT Chiang Mai Office.

Pee Saderd shared his long-time admiration for Thai elephants. Through his We Love Thailand project, he has performed in many countries and seen how Thai elephants are valued worldwide. He wants more people to know their charm and intelligence, and he invites the public to support elephant caretakers and sick elephants who need better care.

He filmed the music video for his latest single, Talod Chiwit, at Maetang Elephant Park, where he saw firsthand how clever and gentle the elephants are. He has volunteered to hold this mini acoustic charity concert to help fund the Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital, now under construction, set to be completed in September 2026.

Funding is still needed for medical equipment and essential supplies. The event also promotes the culture around Thai elephants and supports local elephant tourism.

Prof. Pract. Dr. N.S.V. Phachartchot Thitaram noted that the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine plans to establish the Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital. The land was granted some time ago by the Office of Agricultural Land Reform, yet several budget needs remain.

Later, Ms. Kanjana Silpa-archa donated 49.25 million baht to build the hospital. Site preparation has begun, and the foundation stone will be laid on 31 October. Funding is still short for medical devices and equipment. He thanked Pee Saderd for stepping in with this charity concert.

He added that Mae Taeng has a long history tied to elephants. Place names like Ban Chang and Tambon Kuet Chang reflect this deep connection.

Mae Taeng is home to many domestic elephants. It may be the largest domestic elephant community in the world. Around 500 elephants now live in Mae Taeng, while Chiang Mai Province has about 900 in total. Surin has the most elephants in Thailand, over 2,000 across the province.

With so many elephants in the region, a local elephant hospital is essential. It will serve Mae Taeng, the wider Chiang Mai area, and the upper northern provinces. This will ease the load on the Elephant Hospital at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang.

Bophit Chailert, President of the Federation of Thai Elephant Association and an executive at Maetang Elephant Park, said Pee Saderd reached out with a plan to help Thai elephants. After close coordination, the concert date was set for Sunday, 9 November.

Net proceeds will go to the Mae Taeng Elephant Hospital, managed by the Elephant and Wildlife Research Centre, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Chiang Mai University, to buy medical equipment and key supplies.

The event will feature a smart baby elephant show at the park’s showground. There will be an art auction by the young elephant artist Thanwa, who will paint live with Pee Saderd in a collaborative art piece.

Ticket holders will also enjoy khao laeng, a northern-style evening meal, in a kad mua khua hom setting, a warm Lanna market atmosphere with local dishes. The concert will follow, headlined by Pee Saderd, with special guests Suntharee Wechanon and Lanna Commins, both Lanna artists with a strong bond to elephants.

More guest artists are being lined up. The theme blends modern and Lanna touches, with stories about elephants, live music, and shared northern food.

Chatchanok Thongsamrit, Deputy Director of TAT Chiang Mai Office, said international travellers have long been drawn to Thai elephant tourism. Interest in ethical care has grown, and there are now more thoughtful experiences to choose from. TAT Chiang Mai is glad to support this concert for Thai elephants and will back the event fully.

Apichit Duangdee, Vice President of the Mae Taeng Tourism Federation, said he grew up with elephants and runs an elephant camp in Mae Taeng. He is grateful that a nationally known artist is giving real, practical support. He expressed sincere thanks for the kindness shown to Thai elephants, and said it renews the community’s motivation to care for them.

Related News: