Facebook Users Unite to Help Woman Battling Cancer in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – A Facebook user “Ketsarin Saito Meesuk” posted a request to support this woman, who has been battling cancer and depression. After losing her job, she moved to Chiang Mai, where she now raises her child alone after her husband passed away.

A former office worker, diagnosed with cancer and depression, had to leave her job in Bangkok. Refusing to let her illness define her, she turned her electric car into a mobile café, selling coffee around Chiang Mai to support her treatment.

She wants to stand on her own and not rely on others. Her story has gained attention online, with many people sharing her journey and offering encouragement.

She drives her electric car to different locations, selling coffee, drinks, and small snacks. Her main spot is in front of Big C Extra at the Si Yak San Dek intersection on Superhighway Road. The post received many comments and shares, with people expressing their support and planning to visit.

When visiting her main location, reporters met Ms. Nirucha Chanthong, aged 41. She used to work for a company in Bangkok, where her family lived until 2014. That year, her father was killed in front of their home. Her mother then moved to Chiang Mai to stay with her brother.

Nirucha stayed in Bangkok but was later diagnosed with early-stage vaginal cancer and depression. Her illness forced her to quit her job, and she decided to move to Chiang Mai for treatment. While receiving care, she needed to earn money.

With a love for coffee, she started selling drinks from her car. She also sold baked goods at first, but her health made it difficult to continue making them.

She modified her electric car into a simple coffee stall, as she could not afford to rent a shop. Inside the car, she keeps her coffee-making tools and a handmade sign. She drives to various places in Chiang Mai and Hang Dong, selling coffee in the mornings and afternoons.

Some days, she sells only a few cups, but every sale helps cover her medical expenses, which can reach tens of thousands of baht each month. Social security helps with some costs, but it is still not enough. She is determined to rely on herself as much as she can, so she will not be a burden to others.

Anyone who wants to support her can usually find her selling coffee in the mornings outside Big C Extra on the Chiang Mai–Lampang Superhighway. Later in the day, her location changes, and updates are posted on her Facebook “Ni Nicha” (https://www.facebook.com/ni.nicha.33) or by calling 08-2681-1000.

