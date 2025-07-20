Briton Falls to His Death for 10th Floor of Chiang Mai Condo

CHIANG MAI – A 36-year-old British man has died after falling from the 10th floor of a luxury condo in Chiang Mai’s Chang Klan area. His girlfriend, who had travelled to Thailand with him, was shocked and in tears at the scene.

The couple had planned to return home next month to get married.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 pm on 18 July 2025 following reports of a foreign tourist who had died in a fall. Officers, along with rescue teams and a foreign volunteer, arrived at the condo to find the man’s body on the ground outside the building.

His girlfriend, also British, was found crying near the scene, unable to speak due to shock. Officials provided support until she calmed down, but she was not ready to answer any questions.

Initial reports suggest the couple had gone to buy beer from a convenience shop and started arguing in their 10th-floor unit. During the heated exchange, the man fell from the balcony and died instantly.

Both had travelled to Chiang Mai, Thailand, together and were due to get married in the UK the following month.

Police sent the body to the hospital for further examination and began an investigation in line with legal procedures. British Embassy officials were contacted to inform the man’s family and offer assistance.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old Russian man died after climbing onto the roof of a villa in Rawai, Phuket, while intoxicated. According to Thai Media, he was drunk and became aggressive before running onto the villa’s roof and jumping off.

The incident was reported to authorities at 3.52 pm on 19 July 2025. Police, forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital, and rescue workers responded right away. The victim, identified as Mr Khushang Bakiev, was found dead at the scene with significant injuries.

He was not wearing clothes and had lost a lot of blood.

Friends told police the man had been drinking heavily and was acting restless. He reportedly assaulted his friends, who tried to calm him down but could not stop him from running upstairs and jumping off the roof.

Forensic doctors conducted an initial examination at the scene, then arranged for the body to be sent to the hospital for a detailed autopsy. The Russian Embassy was notified to assist his family with arrangements for the funeral rites.

Related Chiang Mai news: