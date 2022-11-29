The Top Traits of an Effective Agile Scrum Master

A scrum master’s primary responsibility is to ensure that everyone in the team understands Scrum and enacts upon it accordingly.

Scrum Masters attain this by ensuring that the Scrum team adheres to the theories, practices and rules of Scrum.

The Scrum Masters help professionals from other teams to understand which kind of their interactions are useful for the Scrum team and which are not.

The Scrum master helps everyone to alter these interactions to enhance the value created and added by the Scrum team.

A Scrum master has got a diverse role to play and an efficient scrum master is well aware of his roles and responsibilities and helps other professionals to comprehend and apply the Scrum framework better.

To become a great Scrum professional, you can consider pursuing an ASM certification and making a difference in your organization.

In this article, we will be talking about the top traits an effective Agile Scrum Master should have. Let’s see what they are.

Ability to Coach

Being able to coach the Scrum team on various Agile and Scrum principles is one of the most important attributes of a Scrum master.

Scrum masters are well aware of the Scrum values and principles and train the team wherever they find gaps in knowledge and skills.

Furthermore, effective agile scrum masters make their team acquainted with day to day scrum events, roles they need to play and how they need to participate.

Counseling the team

Effective agile scrum masters promote unity in the team and are always ready to listen to the problems of the team member.

They can play the role of both formal and informal counselors as per the situation for resolving conflicts arising in the team.

They make sure that everyone is on the same page so that the objectives can be achieved through teamwork and integrity.

Commitment towards task

Great agile scrum masters are required to be completely committed to their job. Scrum Masters need to match the feeling of commitment towards a project as they expect from the team members.

Scrum masters are required to take note of the roadblocks and work on them for the smooth progress of the project.

They simply can’t keep the issues unresolved for a longer time. Although it is not a full time job, Scrum masters need to ensure that they are dedicated towards the project till its completion.

High knowledge

Effective Scrum masters are known to have broad technical, specific and market knowledge as they are required to help teams to reach their goals.

A leader is supposed to have detailed knowledge of how exactly the scrum works and how technical issues should be addressed. By doing this, Scrum masters ensure that the team is able to work diligently on the project through continuous efforts.

Ability to Influence

To become successful and effective, a scrum master needs to influence people within and outside the team.

This is because, during the initial days, scrum masters need to be influenced to try Scrum fairly and act more collaboratively and during the later stages, Scrum Masters may influence the team to try new technical approaches like pair programming or test-driven development.

Multitasker

The job of a scrum master comes with a lot of responsibility. An effective scrum master is expected to be able to manage multiple tasks together, i.e., while working today, they should be able to plan for tomorrow’s task and assess yesterday’s task.

Additionally, they should be able to regulate and manage catch ups and plan for the upcoming sprint. Also, they need to manage their time while multitasking.

We hope you found it interesting to know about the top traits an effective agile scrum master should be having. To learn more about what exactly it requires to become a scrum master, you can look for ASM certification.

