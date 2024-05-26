CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Today, May 26, the CHSE released the results of the Odisha class 12 board exams 2024. The CHSE successfully conducted the examinations between February 16th and March 20th, 2024.

Students can access their mark sheets directly from the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in upon the results’ release. Additionally, the Odisha board has allowed students to check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2024: How To Check Online?

The following steps must be followed by candidates to check Odisha Class 12 Results 2024:

Step 1: Once the results are published, you must visit the board’s official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the option that reads “Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2024”.

Step 3: After clicking the link, fill out the required information, including your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: The result page should appear on your screen if everything has been performed correctly.

Step 5: Carefully review all the information provided on the mark sheet.

Step 6: Save the PDF document on your computer as soon as you have finished downloading the file.

Step 7: Print out the mark sheet for future reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Website Down? Alternate Ways to Check

Here are the steps you need to follow to check your Odisha class 12 results via SMS: if Website Down

Step 1: Students must first open the SMS app on their smartphones.

Step 2: Write a message in the format ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.

Step 3: Call 56263 with the typed text.

Step 4: You should receive your results on your phone once the SMS has been sent.

Odisha Class 12 Results 2024: How To Check Via Digilocker?

Students can check their Odisha Class 12 results 2024 via DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: The students must first visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by providing the necessary information after logging in.

Step 3: Once the profile has been created, sign in and select the Class 12 option.

Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12 Board Result should now be available for viewing.

Candidates can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha for more information.