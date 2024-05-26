Connect with us

Education

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Website Down? Alternate Ways to Check
Advertisement

Education

CHSE Odisha 12th Result Live: Check Direct Link

Education

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 Date: How to Check Your RBSE Class 10 Results

Education

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Results Expected Today or Tomorrow

Education

NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Key Changes by NMC Explained

Education

SAT Courses Online for Aspiring Scholars

Learning Education

Mathful: The Photo Math Solver & Calculator with Steps

Education

Navigating Excellence in Christian Educational Institutions

Education

The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Professional Writer to Do Your Assignment

Education Learning

Gamified Learning Gains Ground as More Teachers Embracing Gimkit and Blooket

News Education Learning Regional News

Thailand's Children Suffering From a "Crisis of Foundational Skills"

Education

Biocentrism Debunked: A Critical Investigation of a Controversial Theory

Education

Next Exam Tak: Youtube Platform for Students to Prepare for Exams Online

Education

Thailand Implements Mandatory English Skills Test for University Students

Learning Education

Online Quran Classes for Kids

Learning Education

The Role of Messaging in Online Education

Education

Navigating the Medical Job Application Process

Education

Thailand Struggles With Improving Students English Proficiency

Learning Education

Your Virtual Shortcut to Success: Paying Someone to Ace Your Online Classes

Learning Education

Innovations in Thai Education: Creating a Path to Progress in Thailand

Education

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Website Down? Alternate Ways to Check

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024 Website Down Alternate Ways to Check

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Today, May 26, the CHSE released the results of the Odisha class 12 board exams 2024. The CHSE successfully conducted the examinations between February 16th and March 20th, 2024.

Students can access their mark sheets directly from the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in upon the results’ release. Additionally, the Odisha board has allowed students to check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2024: How To Check Online?

The following steps must be followed by candidates to check Odisha Class 12 Results 2024:

Step 1: Once the results are published, you must visit the board’s official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the option that reads “Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2024”.

Step 3: After clicking the link, fill out the required information, including your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: The result page should appear on your screen if everything has been performed correctly.

Step 5: Carefully review all the information provided on the mark sheet.

Step 6: Save the PDF document on your computer as soon as you have finished downloading the file.

Step 7: Print out the mark sheet for future reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Website Down? Alternate Ways to Check

Here are the steps you need to follow to check your Odisha class 12 results via SMS: if Website Down

Step 1: Students must first open the SMS app on their smartphones.

Step 2: Write a message in the format ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.

Step 3: Call 56263 with the typed text.

Step 4: You should receive your results on your phone once the SMS has been sent.

Odisha Class 12 Results 2024: How To Check Via Digilocker?

Students can check their Odisha Class 12 results 2024 via DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: The students must first visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by providing the necessary information after logging in.

Step 3: Once the profile has been created, sign in and select the Class 12 option.

Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12 Board Result should now be available for viewing.

Candidates can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha for more information.

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies