Mae Chan Police Intercept Drug Runners,Seize 1.1 Million Meth Pills

Police in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai, have arrested two suspects and seized more than 1 million meth pills from the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Fah Luang District on Saturday.

Pol. Col. Kittisak Chitprasan, Chief of Mae Chan Police Station, told reporters that NSB officials learned that a drug trafficking gang would be transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine pills from the Thai-Myanmar border.

He said police from various detachments deployed officers to set up surveillance between Ban A-Lae, Village 15, Tambon Mae Salong Nai, Amphoe Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai Province, to Tambon Huai Chomphu, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai.

Later, they spotted a motorcycle leaving the side of the road before reaching Ban A-Lae and heading out of Mae Fah Luang District towards Mueang Chiang Rai District, with the Toyota pickup truck following behind.

When they reached Phahonyothin Road in Mae Chan District, they went onto a secondary road between Huai Wiang Wai Village and Nong Waen Village, a longer detour route than the main road.

The police officers, believing something suspicious, intercept them in Den Sak Village, Village 4, Mae Chan Subdistrict, Mae Chan District. An inspection of the pickup truck found several black plastic bags containing 1,136,000 methamphetamine pills.

The drugs and vehicles were seized as evidence and sent to the Chiang Rai City Police Station, while the suspects, identified as Mr. Yosafa, aged 39, and Mr. Jaso, aged 30, were taken to the Mae Chan Police Station for legal proceedings and further investigation.

