Thailand Domestic Flights: Routes, Airlines, and Airports

BANGKOK – Choosing a domestic flight in Thailand means matching the route and airline to your budget, travel date, and Bangkok airport plans. A low fare may come with added baggage costs, while a flight from Don Mueang (DMK) can mean a different transfer plan than one from Suvarnabhumi (BKK).

This comparison looks at route coverage, airline options, baggage, and the airport details that can shape your trip. The schedules cited are October 2026 snapshots, and published frequencies can change by date, so check the exact flight and booking terms before you pay.

Start with the route and airport that fit your itinerary, then compare the full cost and travel time.

Key Takeaways

Thai Airways’ winter 2026/27 schedule runs from October 25 through March 27, with frequencies that vary by route and date.

Thai AirAsia lists 22 domestic destinations from Don Mueang and three from Suvarnabhumi. Its October route announcement outlines its Bangkok airport split.

Check the airport for each flight before booking. Transfers between Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang require a ground trip, not an in-terminal connection.

Compare the total fare, including baggage. AirAsia allows up to 7 kg of combined cabin baggage, while checked-bag fees depend on the option and purchase time.

Thailand’s Domestic Flight Routes and Airlines Compared

Bangkok is the main hub for domestic air travel, with many routes linking the capital to major cities and resort areas. Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways both fly these busy corridors, while AirAsia also advertises direct flights between some regional destinations. Since published frequencies can differ from the flights operating on your travel date, confirm the schedule before booking.

Which Thai destinations have the most flight options?

Thai AirAsia’s Don Mueang network covers popular routes to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani. Its October 2026 announcement lists maximum frequencies of up to 17 flights a day to Chiang Mai, 15 to Phuket, and nine to Hat Yai. The airline also lists up to six daily flights each to Krabi, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani, and up to five to Ubon Ratchathani.

Those figures describe announced maximum frequencies, not guaranteed daily schedules. The number of flights can vary by date, so search your exact itinerary on AirAsia’s Thailand flight booking page before planning around a particular departure time.

Thai AirAsia also resumed service from Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi in October 2026. Check the airport on each itinerary: flights to the same destination may depart from different Bangkok airports.

Thai Airways’ winter 2026/27 schedule includes Bangkok flights to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Krabi, and Hat Yai. For the season running October 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027, the airline lists 63 weekly flights each to Phuket and Chiang Mai, although Chiang Mai service drops to 49 weekly flights from February 1. The Thai Airways domestic route network provides an official destination reference, but check the date-specific timetable before booking.

When a direct regional flight can save time

A regional flight can help you skip a return trip through Bangkok. For example, Thai AirAsia announced up to three weekly flights between Phuket and Khon Kaen, plus up to four weekly flights between Phuket and Udon Thani, starting October 25, 2026. These routes may suit travelers connecting a beach stay with time in northeastern Thailand.

Chiang Mai also works as a regional connection point, with AirAsia listing links to Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Hua Hin, Hat Yai, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani. Availability and frequency vary by route, however, and an announced connection does not mean a flight operates every day.

Before choosing a regional route, check the exact travel date and flight number. If a direct flight doesn’t run that day, compare the full journey through Bangkok, including the airport and transfer time, rather than assuming the shortest route on a map will be the fastest option.

How Thailand’s domestic airlines differ in practice

The most useful comparison starts with the flight you need, not a broad airline ranking. Route availability, departure airport, schedule, fare rules, and baggage can all change the value of a ticket, and the available sources don’t verify a complete, same-date comparison across all six carriers.

AirAsia and Thai Airways: compare the routes you can verify

Thai AirAsia offers more choice between Bangkok airports on the routes covered by its October 2026 announcement. It lists up to 17 daily flights from Don Mueang (DMK) to Chiang Mai and up to 15 to Phuket. The airline also announced service from Suvarnabhumi (BKK) to Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket beginning October 1, with announced frequencies of six, two, and five flights a day, respectively. These are published frequency figures, not a promise that every flight operates daily, so check your exact date.

Thai Airways’ winter schedule gives a different kind of comparison: its listed domestic routes depart from Bangkok, and the frequencies apply from October 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027. Chiang Mai appears at 63 flights weekly, then drops to 49 weekly on February 1, 2027. The schedule also lists Phuket at 63 flights weekly. See the published winter schedule details, then verify the departure and fare for your travel date through Thai Airways’ Bangkok to Chiang Mai booking page.

The practical difference is airport choice and the specific date’s timetable. A cheaper fare from DMK may require a different airport plan than a BKK departure. If you connect between flights at different Bangkok airports, allow time for a ground transfer.

What to check before choosing another carrier

Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet may appear in route searches, but the available information doesn’t support a reliable, current network or fare ranking among them. A historical route map or general destination list isn’t proof that a flight operates on your travel date.

Instead, compare each option directly on the airline’s official booking page. Confirm the operating airport, flight availability, and departure time first. Then check the fare conditions and baggage allowance, including whether checked baggage costs extra and what changes or cancellations permit.

Also consider how you plan to connect. Separate tickets, different airports, or a tight transfer can add time and ground-transport costs, even when the fare looks lower. Thai AirAsia, for example, states that its fare excludes ground transport between airports unless the booking says otherwise.

Don’t treat Thai Smile as a separate current operator without confirmation on an official Thai Airways page. Before paying, compare the exact itinerary and total cost for the same travel date, including baggage and any airport transfer.

Compare Ticket Prices, Baggage, and the Real Trip Cost

A low headline fare can look less attractive once you add baggage, optional extras, and the cost of reaching your hotel or next destination. Compare complete itineraries for the same date, then decide whether the savings still matter after those costs are included.

Know what the advertised fare does and does not include

A low base fare may cover the flight without checked baggage. AirAsia’s published cabin allowance is two pieces with a combined weight limit of 7 kg. The larger bag can measure up to 56 × 36 × 23 cm, while the smaller personal item can measure up to 40 × 30 × 10 cm. Check both the weight and size limits before packing, since a bag that fits overhead may still exceed the allowance.

If you need checked luggage, AirAsia lists baggage options from 15 kg to 60 kg, including 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 kg tiers. The fee depends on when you add baggage. Its published fee schedule distinguishes purchases made at least four hours before departure from later purchases, so don’t assume a displayed price applies to every booking.

Seat selection and other optional services can also change the checkout total. Their availability and charges depend on the fare and booking. Review the itemized price before paying, and check the live fare for your travel date. AirAsia’s baggage terms do not apply to other carriers, so confirm each airline’s own allowance and fees.

Compare the full cost before you book

For each flight, add the ticket, any checked-bag fee, optional charges you expect to use, and ground transport. If you need to transfer between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK), include that airport connection in your plan. AirAsia’s fare conditions cover travel between the origin and destination airports, but exclude transport between airports unless the booking specifically includes it.

A free airport shuttle runs between BKK and DMK for passengers with proof of onward travel and identification. Still, check its operating hours and allow enough time for the ground transfer. A separate taxi or other transport option may add a direct cost, while a missed connection can disrupt the rest of your itinerary.

Compare flights on the same date and with similar baggage needs. Schedules, availability, fare rules, and add-on prices can change, so a fare seen for one day may not be available on another. Also compare how far each airport is from your actual destination. A lower ticket price may require a longer or more expensive ride after landing.

There isn’t one airline that is always cheapest. The better value is the option with a suitable schedule and a total cost that fits your trip, once baggage and ground transport are included.

Choose the right Bangkok airport and protect your connection

Don Mueang (DMK) and Suvarnabhumi (BKK) are separate airports, so a flight arriving at one and departing from the other requires a ground transfer. The airport can affect your fare comparison, travel time, and connection risk. Check both the airport code and flight details before you book.

Check whether your flight leaves from DMK or BKK

Thai AirAsia’s October 2026 snapshot lists 22 domestic destinations from DMK. The airline also resumed domestic service from BKK to Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket. That means even two AirAsia flights from Bangkok may use different airports, depending on the route.

Don’t assume a connection stays in the same airport because you booked with one airline. Separate tickets or flights on different airlines may involve different airports, and any airport change requires time on the road. Before booking, confirm the departure and arrival airport for every flight, including the airport shown on your booking confirmation. Then compare the full itinerary, not just the fare and flight time.

Allow time for an airport transfer in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi’s official information lists a free passenger shuttle between BKK and DMK. It departs from Level 2, Gate 3 at BKK, runs from 5:00 a.m. to midnight, and leaves every 30 minutes. Passengers must show a flight ticket or other proof of onward travel, plus a passport or Thai national ID. See the official Suvarnabhumi shuttle information before you travel, since airport procedures can change.

The shuttle’s schedule doesn’t guarantee how long your complete transfer will take. You still need to get to the pickup point, wait for a departure, travel between airports, and allow time for check-in and security at the second airport. Traffic and airport queues can add further delays.

For that reason, leave a generous buffer between flights, especially when tickets are separate. A shuttle ride does not make a short connection safe, and an airline may not protect you if a delay causes you to miss a flight booked separately. When the timing is tight, choose flights from the same airport or plan an overnight stay in Bangkok.

Choose a route and airline that fit your trip

The best Thailand domestic flight depends on your whole itinerary, not only the fare or time in the air. Compare the route, Bangkok airport, schedule, baggage costs, and ground travel before choosing.

Match the flight to your itinerary, not just the fare

A direct regional flight can make more sense than a cheaper connection through Bangkok when it avoids backtracking or a transfer between airports. However, a low fare through Bangkok may still work if the departure time fits your plans and both flights use the same airport.

Compare the door-to-door journey for each option. Include your travel time to the departure airport, check-in and connection time, and onward transport after landing. A flight that saves an hour in the air may take longer overall if the airport is far from your hotel or final destination.

More daily departures can also give you useful flexibility. If plans change or a delay disrupts your day, several flights may leave you with more alternatives than a route with limited service. Still, check what the fare rules allow if you need to change your booking.

Before deciding, compare the options on the same travel date. Add baggage and expected ground transport to the fare, then consider whether a separate-ticket connection leaves enough time to manage a delay.

Confirm the exact schedule and transfer steps

Once you have a likely route, verify the flight date, departure and arrival airports, baggage allowance, and booking conditions on the airline’s official site. Schedule summaries and announced frequencies are useful for planning, but they don’t confirm that a particular flight operates on your date. Thai Airways’ flight booking and check-in FAQs can help with booking details, while its checked baggage rules explain the allowance for its flights.

Pay close attention to seasonal timetables. Thai Airways’ winter 2026/27 schedule begins October 25, 2026. Its Chiang Mai service is scheduled at 63 flights per week until February 1, 2027, when it changes to 49 per week. That shift can affect which departure times are available, so search again if your travel date falls in February or later.

Finally, check the official transfer instructions for the airports and airline involved. For a Bangkok connection, confirm whether you need to travel between Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi, and review the shuttle or other ground-transfer details before booking. If your flights are on separate tickets, leave a generous buffer; the next airline may not protect you if a delay causes you to miss the second flight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s domestic flight details can depend on the route, travel date, and booking conditions. These answers cover a few practical checks to make before you confirm your plans.

Do all six airlines fly the same domestic routes?

No. Thai AirAsia, Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet are carriers travelers may compare, but their route networks and available schedules differ. Since routes and flight times can change by date, check each airline’s current booking results instead of relying on an older route map.

Can I change Bangkok airports between flights?

Yes, but Don Mueang (DMK) and Suvarnabhumi (BKK) require a ground transfer. Check the airport listed for every leg, especially when combining airlines or booking separate tickets. If one flight arrives at DMK and the next leaves from BKK, allow ample time for the shuttle or other transport, check-in, and security.

Does Thai AirAsia’s cabin allowance include a personal item?

Yes. Thai AirAsia’s published allowance covers two cabin items with a combined weight of up to 7 kg, subject to separate size limits for each item. Check the airline’s current baggage terms before packing, since the allowance and enforcement details may change.

What do I need to use the free shuttle between DMK and BKK?

The shuttle is for eligible passengers transferring between the airports, and you’ll need proof of onward travel plus a passport or Thai national ID. Although the service is free, its operating hours and departure interval don’t guarantee a quick connection. Leave a generous buffer, especially if your flights are on separate tickets.

When should I check my flight schedule again?

Check your exact flight close to departure, since schedules and frequencies can change by season and date. For example, Thai Airways’ winter 2026/27 schedule runs from October 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027, and its Chiang Mai service changes from 63 to 49 flights per week on February 1. Review your booking and Thai Airways’ flight booking FAQs before travel.

Conclusion

Thailand’s domestic flight options vary by route and date, so no single airline is the best fit for every trip. Compare the departure airport, flight schedule, baggage needs, and full fare, including any ground transport, before deciding.

Because schedules and route frequencies can change, confirm live flight details and any Bangkok airport transfer requirements before paying. The right choice is the one that makes the whole journey easiest, not simply the one with the lowest advertised fare.