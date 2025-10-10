Celebrate Loy Krathong By the Chao Phraya River at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

BANGKOK – This Loy Krathong, join us for an enchanting evening at River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, where the shimmering waters of the Chao Phraya set the stage for one of Thailand’s most beloved festivals. On 5 November 2025, from 18:00 – 21:00, guests are invited to enjoy a night of culture, cuisine, and celebration in one of Bangkok’s most iconic riverside settings.

The evening begins with a Krathong demonstration and contest, where guests can take part in this cherished Thai tradition. Entertainment continues with a Khon and modern dance performance by Sao-Thong-Hin Primary School, followed by a spectacular Thai puppet show by Joe Louis Theatre, adding a unique cultural touch to the celebration.

A highlight of the night is the grand seafood and international buffet at River Barge, featuring a wide selection of freshly prepared Thai and international favourites alongside premium seafood dishes. Guests can indulge in everything from river prawns to classic Thai specialties while enjoying the magical ambiance by the river.

As the evening unfolds, all eyes will turn to the sky for a breathtaking fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River, creating the perfect backdrop for floating your krathong and making a wish for the year ahead.

Adding to the excitement, we are delighted to welcome a special guest from Miss Universe Thailand, who will join us in celebrating this year’s festival, making this Loy Krathong at Chatrium truly unforgettable.

Price: THB 4,450 net per adult, THB 2,225 net per child (6–11 years old).

Venue: River Barge Restaurant, G Floor, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Date: 5 November 2025, 18:00 – 21:00

For more information or reservations, please call 0 2307 8888, email riverbarge.chrb@chatrium.com or visit https://sevn.ly/xTkNo6Ht

Loy Krathong in Bangkok

Loy Krathong, one of Thailand’s most enchanting festivals, transforms Bangkok into a mesmerizing spectacle of light and tradition each November, typically under the full moon of the 12th lunar month. In the bustling capital, the festival comes alive along the banks of the Chao Phraya River and in parks like Lumpini, where locals and tourists gather to honour ancient customs.

Participants craft krathongs—small, intricately decorated floating baskets made of banana leaves, flowers, candles, and incense—and set them adrift on waterways, symbolizing the release of misfortunes and the expression of gratitude to the water goddess, Phra Mae Khongkha.

In Bangkok, the festival blends tradition with urban vibrancy: riverside temples like Wat Arun and Wat Pho host ceremonies, while modern venues like Asiatique offer lively celebrations with fireworks, live music, and food stalls.

The sight of thousands of glowing krathongs drifting under the moonlight, coupled with the scent of jasmine and the sounds of traditional Thai music, creates an atmosphere of serenity and reverence.

For many, it’s a moment of reflection, where personal wishes are whispered into the night as the candlelit offerings float away, carrying hopes for a brighter future. Bangkok’s Loy Krathong is not just a festival, but a profound cultural experience that unites communities in a shared act of beauty and renewal.

