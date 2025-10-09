Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Ascott Set to Thrill Jakarta Fans

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, kickstarts the second season of its partnership with the English Premier League club by unveiling its third Famous CFC event as the presenting partner.

An international fan engagement programme that has received overwhelming enthusiasm from fans, Ascott is proud to bring the next edition of The Famous CFC to Jakarta, Indonesia. Slated to take place on 29 and 30 November 2025, the two-day celebration will be held at selected Ascott properties in Jakarta, including Ascott Sudirman Jakarta , Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Kelapa Gading .

Having welcomed Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola at earlier editions of The Famous CFC presented by Ascott in Singapore at the end of 2024 and in Bangkok in April 2025, the upcoming Famous CFC in Jakarta will feature yet another Chelsea legend – Gary Cahill, former England international and Chelsea club captain.

The defender was instrumental in Chelsea’s Premier League triumphs in 2014/15 and 2016/17, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three separate occasions (2013/14, 2014/15 and 2016/17).

An integral member of the Blues for seven and a half years at Stamford Bridge, Cahill won the Champions League in 2012 in his debut season, along with two UEFA Europa League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup. The team won every major club trophy during Cahill’s tenure, making him one of the most decorated defenders in Chelsea’s modern history and a true embodiment of the club’s winning mentality.

Launched in 2023, The Famous CFC is a global fan experience designed by Chelsea to strengthen its bond with supporters worldwide while fostering collaboration with international partners and brands.

To date, the event has already made its mark in cities like Mumbai, Los Angeles, Singapore, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, bringing together fans and creating unforgettable moments that showcase the togetherness and spirit of Chelsea. The Jakarta edition will be its next stop in Southeast Asia, and will feature an exciting lineup of activities, including an exclusive meet-and-greet with Gary Cahill, as well as a watch party for Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on 30 November 2025.

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: “As Chelsea’s Official Hotels Partner, Ascott is proud to reimagine how fans connect with the club through exclusive hospitality experiences that go beyond the stays at our properties. Jakarta, a city known for its dynamic energy and passion for football, is the perfect stage for Gary Cahill to headline The Famous CFC. As we continue to bring the spirit of the game to life through curated experiences, we hope to also turn every encounter into a meaningful moment that fans will remember.”

“We are also excited to offer members of our loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards , one-of-a-kind opportunities such as meeting Gary Cahill in person and hearing his personal stories and insights into the beautiful game.

Looking ahead, we will soon unveil the rebranding of Stamford Bridge Hotel London to Ascott’s LYF brand in the second quarter of next year, further expanding our commitment to experiential travel. Through this partnership with Chelsea, we aim to create heartfelt experiences that stay with our guests long after their journey ends.”

Dan McEwan, Director of Partnerships at Chelsea Football Club, said: “Our partnership with Ascott continues to go from strength to strength as we kick off our second season together, united in our mission to bring Chelsea fans closer to the club they love.

After the amazing reception in Singapore and Bangkok, we are excited to jointly deliver another fan party at The Famous CFC event in Jakarta for our supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members, celebrating everything that makes Chelsea special.”

Gary Cahill said: “I am delighted to be part of The Famous CFC event in Jakarta, and particularly pleased to have the opportunity to return to Southeast Asia with this brilliant fan engagement programme. It is always a pleasure to visit this region, and I am genuinely looking forward to reconnecting with the passionate fans there. I am eager to meet as many of our dedicated supporters as possible, engage with them personally, and truly embrace the Chelsea spirit alongside our passionate global community.”

The Famous CFC Event Packages

Exclusively for ASR members, fan experience packages are now available for The Famous CFC in Jakarta. Comprising ASR points which can be redeemed for stays at ASR participating properties in Jakarta, the packages also include standout experiences set to take place at HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Kelapa Gading :

Meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Gary Cahill

Access to a pre-match dinner, with a special appearance by Gary Cahill

Exclusive seats at a watch-party attended by Gary Cahill, featuring the live screening of the match between Chelsea and Arsenal

Complimentary limited-edition co-branded Chelsea FC x Ascott merchandise.

Packages are subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc .

Win a Trip to Meet Chelsea Legend Gary Cahill in Jakarta

Jointly made possible by both Ascott and Chelsea Football Club, Chelsea football fans from around the world can now stand a chance to win a getaway to Jakarta, Indonesia, to catch Gary Cahill up close and personal. This ultimate fan experience includes up to five nights’ worth of accommodation at Ascott’s portfolio of properties in Jakarta, SGD1,000 worth of flight credit, ts alongside a pair of tickets to enjoy a full day of The Famous CFC global fan experience, which includes access to a pre-watch and watch-party as well as a meet-and-greet session with Chelsea legend Gary Cahill.

Fans will have to sign up as a member of the Ascott Star Rewards loyalty programme, with the use of promo code <FAMOUSCFCJKT> from 9 October to 10 November 2025. Three winners will be selected for this exclusive fan experience and notified during the week of 10 November 2025.

Visit Ascott Star Rewards to find out more and to participate in the giveaway.

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)

Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience.

Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures , which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. To become an ASR member, sign up today at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up .

