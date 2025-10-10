Global Football Leaders Exchange Insights at Aspire Academy Global Summit 2025

The Aspire Academy Global Summit 2025 brought together some of the most influential minds in football for two days of dialogue and discovery at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union in Philadelphia, USA.

The 11th edition of the Global Summit was hosted in the USA for the first time, held in collaboration with the Philadelphia Union, and in partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS).

The annual Global Summit is part of Aspire Academy’s “Aspire in the World Fellows” program, a global initiative connecting more than 50 clubs, federations, and leagues dedicated to advancing player and coach development in football. The program offers a platform for sharing best practices, research, and practical performance insights that drive the continued evolution of football.

Alongside roundtable discussions, workshops and practical coaching clinics, the delegates also heard from several footballing icons who shared their insights on the way forward for football based on their experiences.

“The most important thing for developing football is developing coaches,” said Sir Gareth Southgate, former England National Team Manager. “We are all constantly learning. Bringing people together to share experiences and ideas helps us all grow, especially as the game continues to evolve,” he added.

Coaching is About Empowering Players

Former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez led an in-depth Masterclass on tactical evolution and performance management. He highlighted three areas where the game has changed in recent years: an increased use of video analysis of player performance, more statistics available to coaches and improved GPS capability.

Another Star Chat featured Wilfried Nancy, Head Coach of the Columbus Crew and 2024 MLS Coach of the Year, discussing the balance between structure and creativity in coaching.

“Coaching is about clarity, resilience and connection; helping players fail, learn and grow within structure and freedom,” Nancy shared. “You have to have adversity in the game; if you don’t have adversity, you are not trying. Coaching is about empowering players to read the game, adapt, and find solutions while staying true to who they are.”

Italian legend and FIFA World Cup winner, as well as former AC Milan captain, Alessandro Nesta, reflected on the relationship between trust, adaptability, and tactical awareness in modern football. “Coaching is about psychology, trust, and understanding every player. Today’s players are different, and we must adapt to bring out their best. After a loss is when leadership really matters, and that’s when passion keeps you going.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner

A central theme of the summit was the continued rise of women’s football, reflecting the global growth and investment shaping the game’s future. One of the highlights was a Star Chat with two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Carli Lloyd, in conversation with Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya.

Sharing her experiences, Lloyd said: “Preparation is everything; it’s the foundation of success. You must be consistent in your training, stay disciplined, and continue putting in the hard work, even when no one is watching.

“Every player reaches a point where talent isn’t enough; it’s about how much you’re willing to give, day in and day out. You have to find that motivation within yourself to be your best for you first.

The game will always test you through setbacks and challenges, but those are the moments that define your character. For me, it’s always been about the process: the grind, the repetition, and the preparation that builds confidence. At the end of the day, it’s just a game of success; you have to give it your all and always focus on the preparation.” Carli concluded.

A cross-sport dialogue was another defining feature of the Summit. Ron Jaworski, a former NFL quarterback, brought an American perspective on leadership and performance culture, emphasizing that coaching transcends disciplines.

“At the heart of every sport, whether it’s soccer, rugby or football, coaching is about leadership,” Jaworski said. “True leadership starts from within; if you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead anyone else. Strategy may change, technology may evolve, but leadership remains the constant that drives teams to greatness.”

Overload and Progression

Technical sessions and workshops throughout the Summit underscored how innovation and data are reshaping the game of football. Experts from Juventus, AC Milan, MLS, and Aspire Academy explored emerging trends in sports technology, analytics, and performance science. Roundtables addressed key issues, including managing congested calendars, maximizing recovery, and integrating technology into coaching systems.

Aspire Academy also presented Blind/Off, a new interactive e-gym system that it has been developing in-house. It enables athletes to receive instant performance feedback and analysis in real-time. The platform will soon be available for mobile use, reflecting Aspire’s commitment to making elite training tools accessible to athletes worldwide.

The philosophy behind the Aspire Academy Global Summit was praised by Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer (MLS).

“Events like the Aspire Academy Global Summit play a vital role in the progress of football. They connect ideas, people, and purpose, reminding us that the game’s future depends on collaboration as much as competition,” he said.

In closing remarks, Valter Di Salvo, Director of Football Performance and Science, Aspire Academy, said: “At Aspire Academy, our purpose is to create environments where learning never stops, for players, coaches and organizations alike.”

Sports Tech in Football

“This year’s event showed how powerful it is when the global football community comes together to share knowledge and challenge itself to keep improving. So, what’s next? Next for us starts immediately! We are bringing our Workshop Tour for the first time ever to Europe with a debut event in Bucharest, Romania, next year. And we are already planning for the 12th edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit with the venue to be announced soon.”

Aspire Academy, established in 2004, is recognized internationally for its integrated approach to athlete development — blending education, sports science, and character growth — and for building bridges between football’s leading practitioners across continents.

