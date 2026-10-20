China Travel Rules for Thailand: Visa-Free Entry Guide

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand and China’s mutual visa exemption allows eligible Thai and Chinese passport holders to make short visits without a visa, subject to strict stay limits and rules about the purpose of travel. The agreement took effect on March 1, 2024, and covers travel in both directions.

As of October 2026, eligible travelers can stay up to 30 days per visit, with a combined limit of 90 days in any 180-day period. The exemption applies only to specified passport types, and travelers still need to follow entry procedures, including Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card requirement for non-Thai visitors. Check official guidance again before departure, then start with exactly which passports and trips qualify.

Key Takeaways

Thailand and China’s mutual visa exemption took effect on March 1, 2024; see the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs notice.

Eligible Thai ordinary-passport holders and Chinese ordinary or public-affairs passport holders can stay visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, with a 90-day limit in any 180-day period.

The exemption doesn’t cover work, study, residence, media activities, or other purposes that require advance approval. Review Thailand’s visa requirements by passport before travel.

Chinese visitors entering Thailand must submit the free TDAC within three days before arrival. It’s an arrival form, not a visa or an extension of the permitted stay.

China Travel and Policy for Thailand: What the Visa-Free Agreement Allows

Thailand and China’s mutual visa exemption took effect on March 1, 2024. It lets eligible passport holders make short visits without applying for a visa, but it applies only to named passport categories and approved travel purposes. Travelers must still meet entry requirements and follow immigration procedures.

Which travelers and passports qualify

The agreement covers Thai citizens holding ordinary passports and Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports or passports for public affairs. Those passport holders may enter, exit, or transit through the other country without a visa for qualifying short stays. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement confirms the agreement’s scope and effective date.

The passport category matters. A temporary, emergency, or other travel document does not automatically qualify, even if its holder is a Thai or Chinese citizen. If you plan to travel on anything other than a covered passport, check with the relevant embassy or consulate before booking.

Visa-free entry also does not guarantee admission. Immigration officials may check your passport, travel details, and purpose of visit, and travelers must comply with the destination country’s entry procedures. For details focused on the China-bound rules, see China’s visa-free entry rules for Thai passport holders.

How the 30-day and 90-day stay limits work

Eligible travelers may stay up to 30 days per visit. The agreement also limits total stays to 90 days within any rolling 180-day period. In other words, each visit has its own 30-day cap, while all qualifying visits add up toward the 90-day maximum. The official Beijing government notice describes both limits.

The 90-day allowance is not an automatic extension or permission to remain longer than 30 days on one visit. A traveler who needs more time must obtain the appropriate visa or approval before staying beyond the permitted period. Keep track of days spent in the country across repeated trips, since leaving and returning does not reset the rolling 180-day calculation.

Travel purposes the exemption does not cover

The visa exemption is for short visits, not every reason for travel. It does not cover employment, study, residence, media activity, or other activities that require prior approval. A visa-free passport holder planning one of these activities must secure the correct visa or authorization before traveling.

Check the rules for your specific activity with the relevant embassy or consulate. Entering visa-free does not authorize a traveler to change the purpose of a visit after arrival or stay beyond the applicable limits.

What Chinese Citizens Should Prepare Before Traveling to Thailand

Visa-free eligibility and Thailand’s arrival procedures are separate requirements. Before departure, check that your passport and visit qualify under the bilateral agreement, then complete the required arrival form. Thailand’s broader visa-exemption programs for other nationalities have different rules, so don’t use them to determine the stay allowed under the China-Thailand agreement.

Submit Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card before arrival

All non-Thai nationals must submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), including visitors entering visa-free. Submit it through the official TDAC portal within the three days before your arrival date. The form is free and applies whether you enter by air, land, or sea.

The TDAC is an arrival form, not a visa. It doesn’t establish visa eligibility or extend the stay permitted under the bilateral exemption. After submitting, keep the confirmation accessible on your phone or as a printed copy in case immigration officials ask to see it. For help with the form and its requirements, review this Thailand Digital Arrival Card guide.

Check your passport, trip details, and accommodation information

Chinese citizens using the bilateral exemption need a covered passport: an ordinary passport or a passport for public affairs. The exemption permits qualifying visits of up to 30 days per visit, subject to a 90-day limit in any 180-day period. It doesn’t cover work, study, residence, media activities, or other activities requiring prior approval.

Before submitting the TDAC, compare each entry with your passport and itinerary. Check your name and passport number carefully, then confirm your arrival date and travel details. Enter the address where you’ll stay in Thailand, and keep it handy in case your accommodation changes before departure.

Also check the passport conditions for your specific situation with Thai authorities or your airline. The bilateral visa exemption doesn’t guarantee admission; immigration officials make the entry decision at the border. For background on other passport-based requirements, consult Thailand’s entry requirements and TDAC rules and confirm current official guidance before traveling.

What Thai Citizens Should Know Before Traveling to China

Thai citizens traveling to China should check both their reason for travel and the passport they plan to use. The visa exemption covers eligible short visits, but it does not replace China’s entry checks or apply to every visa-free policy announced for other travelers.

Match your travel purpose to the visa exemption

Under the bilateral agreement, Thai citizens holding a valid ordinary passport can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days per visit. The combined stay limit is 90 days within any 180-day period, so repeated trips count toward the same rolling total. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreement notice confirms the covered passport and stay limits.

The exemption is intended for short visits within the agreement’s permitted scope, such as tourism or visiting. It does not authorize employment, study, residence, media activity, or other activities that require advance approval. If your plans include one of these purposes, apply for the appropriate visa or approval before departure rather than relying on visa-free entry.

China also has separate visa-free arrangements that may apply to certain nationalities, destinations, or travel purposes. Those policies are not interchangeable with the Thailand-China agreement. Check the rules for your passport and destination instead of assuming a broader China visa-free policy covers your trip. For a wider look at Thai passport holders’ visa-free access, compare each destination’s specific conditions.

Plan for entry checks and current arrival procedures

Visa-free status does not guarantee admission. At the border, officers may ask about your itinerary, accommodation, length of stay, or reason for travel. Keep your travel details consistent with the purpose allowed under the exemption, and be prepared to explain your plans.

Before leaving, confirm current entry instructions, any required forms, and passport conditions with China’s National Immigration Administration or a Chinese embassy or consulate. Requirements can change, and a rule for one destination or passport category may not apply to another. Avoid relying on an old checklist or advice written for a different nationality.

Finally, track your days in China across every visit. The 30-day limit applies to each stay, while the 90-day cap applies across the 180-day period. If your plans may exceed either limit, arrange the correct visa or approval before traveling.

What to Do if You Need More Time or a Different Type of Visa

The visa-free agreement covers short visits only. If your itinerary may exceed the stay limits, or your plans include an activity the agreement excludes, arrange the required visa or approval before you travel. Don’t assume you can change your status or extend your stay after arrival.

For stays longer than 30 days

The agreement allows eligible travelers to stay for up to 30 days per visit, with a combined maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period. It does not authorize a longer visit. The Chinese government’s announcement of the agreement states that travelers planning a stay beyond 30 days must obtain the corresponding visa before entering.

Before booking a longer trip, contact the embassy, consulate, or immigration authority for the country you plan to visit. Ask which visa or approval fits your itinerary and when to apply. Processing requirements and appointment availability can vary, so check early rather than relying on a last-minute application.

If you’re traveling to Thailand, don’t assume a general visa exemption or an extension option applies to this bilateral agreement. Review Thailand’s visa extension guidance alongside current official advice, and confirm your specific eligibility with Thai authorities before departure.

For work, study, or other restricted activities

Visa-free entry does not authorize employment, study, residence, media activity, or another purpose that requires prior approval. If your plans include any such activity, secure the visa or authorization required by the destination country before traveling. A visa-free entry stamp does not give permission to change your trip’s purpose after arrival.

Contact the relevant embassy or consulate with a clear description of what you plan to do and how long you’ll stay. Ask which approval you need and whether you must obtain it before departure. Requirements depend on the destination and activity, so use official guidance rather than assuming a tourist entry covers work meetings, a course, or paid services.

Finally, keep your travel purpose and documents consistent with the permission you receive. If your plans change before departure, check with the destination country’s authorities again.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few practical questions come up even after you’ve checked your passport, purpose of travel, and planned stay. These answers clarify how the limits apply and where to verify details before departure.

Does the visa-free agreement apply to every Thai or Chinese travel document?

No. The agreement names specific passport types: Thai ordinary passports, and Chinese ordinary or public-affairs passports. A temporary, emergency, or other travel document may not qualify, so confirm eligibility with the relevant immigration authority or embassy before booking. The official Chinese immigration authority’s agreement list can help you check China’s published visa-exemption arrangements.

Can I make repeated trips between Thailand and China without a visa?

Yes, if each trip meets the agreement’s conditions, but repeat visits don’t reset the limits. You can stay up to 30 days per visit and no more than 90 days in total during any 180-day period. Keep a clear record of your entry and exit dates, especially if you travel frequently; Thailand’s tourist entry rules and immigration checks may also be relevant when planning repeat visits.

Is Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card the same as a visa?

No. The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is an arrival registration that non-Thai travelers must submit before entering Thailand; it doesn’t grant visa-free eligibility or guarantee admission. Complete the form separately from checking your visa status, and keep the confirmation available for inspection. Thailand’s official TDAC guide explains the submission process.

Can I work or study during a visa-free visit?

No. The agreement doesn’t authorize work or study, even if your stay falls within the 30-day limit. Get the required visa or approval before beginning either activity, and ask the destination country’s embassy or consulate which category fits your plans.

Where should I check for a rule change before departure?

Check official guidance from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or immigration authorities, and China’s National Immigration Administration or foreign ministry. You can also contact the relevant Thai or Chinese embassy or consulate for advice about your passport and travel purpose. Because entry rules and forms can change, confirm the latest instructions close to your departure date.