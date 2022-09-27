Australia’s eAUD Pilot Will Be Done By mid2023

Australia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) eAUD pilot is expected to be completed in mid-2023. This is according to a whitepaper released by the country’s central bank on Monday. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in collaboration with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center (DFCRC), began research on the feasibility of an eAUD in July.

The document discusses the objectives of the project and what approach is being taken. It also reveals the eAUD design that will be used by industry participants to explore CBDC use cases. The paper is titled “Australian CBDC Pilot for Digital Finance Innovation” and calls for submissions on CBDC use cases from industry participants that they deem to have the potential to benefit the Australian economy and financial system. Industry participants can also express interest in testing out their use cases in the project to demonstrate the value proposition.

The white paper stressed that the eAUD pilot program does not guarantee that RBA will issue a CBDC at the end.

This project aims to identify and understand innovative business models, use cases, benefits, risks, and operational models for CBDCs in Australia. Participants in the industry should benefit from testing CBDC business models and use cases, possibly involving their clients.

A report on the findings, including an assessment of the various use cases developed, will be published at the conclusion of the project. These findings will contribute to ongoing research into the desirability and feasibility of a CBDC in Australia,” the paper read in part.