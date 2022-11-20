Chiliz Price Prediction: 4% Gain, $1 During World Cup?

(CTN NEWS) – Chiliz Price is preparing for a fight before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Following the FTX epidemic, the top blockchain and fintech provider for sports and entertainment tokens has made significant progress.

Since the $0.145 support level was respected, CHZ has maintained upward progress while firmly adhering to an ascending trend line.

FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022

On November 20, 2022, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will get underway. There will be 64 matches between the 32 teams that made it to one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world.

Sport utility tokens like CHZ are anticipated to garner much attention over the coming month. On the eve of the opening match between Ecuador and Qatar’s football squad, Chiliz Price is already up 4%.

Despite the ongoing liquidity issue that is impeding the cryptocurrency market’s recovery, CHZ has gained 8.7% over the last day.

Chiliz claims 47.5% of cumulative gains over the past 30 days, while most cryptocurrencies reversed their October gains.

The main uncertainty is if Chiliz pricing would maintain a favourable trend throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. On-chain data provides insight into the crowd’s anticipation level.

The number of mentions of Chiliz Price (CHZ) and its associated items increased significantly. The initiative is being widely discussed, which may keep the price of Chiliz rising.

Dealers and Traders Are Purchasing Chiliz

The increase in social interest has been seen among CHZ owners as well. From 19,862 on November 1, addresses containing 10,000 and 100,000 tokens have increased to 21,185.

There is a similar bullish pattern among addresses with 100,000 to 1,000,000 subscribers. 944 addresses in this cohort, up from 857 in the previous quarter.

The price of Chiliz is trending in line with the increase in investor activity, as shown in the figure below.

As a result, it is anticipated that CHZ will continue to rise, particularly now that sport utility tokens are gaining attention thanks to the FIFA World Cup.

Whales who are still following the price of Chiliz may contribute to its upward trend. There is a significant concentration of buyers between $0.22 and $0.23, according to the IOMAP model from IntoTheBlock.

With this support and the lack of meaningful resistance above $0.30, Chiliz price may be able to maintain its upbeat outlook.

Dodders are now being sold by Chiliz for $0.24. The uptrend must be maintained by holding onto the support supplied by an ascending trendline.

The Super Trend indicator still gives a buy signal, which could persuade optimistic traders to hold onto their positions.

For the anticipated advance beyond $0.30, a break and hold above the first take-profit target at $0.26 (TP-1) is required (TP-2).

If Chiliz Price breaks and remains below the trend line, bearish traders will hold off on executing their orders. Such a move might result in drops to $0.20 and the crucial support level of $0.15, respectively.

