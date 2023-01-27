Connect with us

Cryptocurrency

Price Of Bitcoin Fell 2.26% To 23,054.1 Doles
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency

Analysts Warn Over Bitcoin-Related Stocks in 2023

Cryptocurrency

Binance Moves $346 Million For Crypto Exchange Bitzlato

Cryptocurrency News

Lazarus Group And APT38 Stole $100 Million From Horizon Bridge: FBI

News Cryptocurrency

Crypto Exchange 'Bitzlato' Founder Arrested In Money Laundering Case Worth $700M

Cryptocurrency

Effective Methods for Shorting Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency

A Comprehensive Guide for CryptoPunks NFT

Cryptocurrency

Here's How You Can Win Great Crypto Rewards in 2023

Cryptocurrency

What Happens Behind the EasyMining Package When it is Purchased

Tech Cryptocurrency

How to Mine Ethereum (ETH)?

Cryptocurrency

Some Steps to Follow to Lower Your Crypto Liability

News Cryptocurrency World News

FTX Cryptocurrency Fraudster Bankman-Fried Freed on US$250 Million Bail Bond

Cryptocurrency

The Benefits of Accepting Bitcoin Payments

News Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency OneCoin Boss Arrested in Thailand Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Cryptocurrency

Stellar Lumens (XLM) Overview

Cryptocurrency

What is Bitcoin and What Can You Do With It?

Cryptocurrency

Most Popular Cryptocurrency Trends in 2022

Cryptocurrency

Will Big Eyes Coin Offer Holders a Better Return Than Other Prominent Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency

What are the types of Stablecoins?

News Cryptocurrency

FTX Founder Denies Wire Fraud Despite US$8 Billion Missing from Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency

Price Of Bitcoin Fell 2.26% To 23,054.1 Doles

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Price Of Bitcoin Fell 2.26% To 23,054.1 Doles

(CTN NEWS) – Today (Jan. 27) at 5:30 a.m., Bitcoin traded on Investing.com and decreased. $23,054.1 was transferred by 2.26%.

This morning’s downward movement in bitcoin prices followed the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The closing price on Thursday, January 26, increased 205 points as investors reduced their worries about a U.S. recession. after the release of GDP numbers and higher-than-anticipated orders for durable goods.

Investors also recognized American Airlines and Tesla for their excellent results.

The S&P 500 increased by 44.21 points, or 1.10%, to close at 4,060.43 points, while the Nasdaq increased by 199.06 points, or 1.76%, to close at 11,512.41.

 In this photo illustration, Bitcoin logos seen displayed on an Android Tablet Phone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to conclude at 33,949.41 points.

After expanding by 8.3% in Q2 and 2565.2% in the first quarter of this year, the U.S. economy gained 2565.2% in the preliminary estimate of GDP for Q1/4 provided today by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Consumer spending after the quarter helped the economy grow in the fourth.

Investors’ worries about the US recession were reduced after the release of these GDP numbers.

The United States entered a technical recession after the economy shrank by 0.6% in Q2 of 2015 and 1.6% in Q1 of that year.

Additionally, after peaking at 5.9% in 2564, the US economy expanded by 2.1% in 2565.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Analysts Warn Over Bitcoin-Related Stocks in 2023

Binance Moves $346 Million For Crypto Exchange Bitzlato

Lazarus Group And APT38 Stole $100 Million From Horizon Bridge: FBI
Related Topics:
Continue Reading