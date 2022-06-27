Best Bitcoin Casino Sites & Crypto Gambling in 2022

Any gambling fan will tell you that in order to play slots comfortably, it’s important to find a balance between the quality of the software and the reliability of the platform. When it concerns gambling for real money, the question of payment security becomes a priority.

The development of technology has taken casino payment systems to a new level. This has led to the emergence of cryptocurrency – a fully digital, fully decentralized method of online payments.

Gamblers can use cryptocurrencies as a payment method, as well as choose to use them as their main currency. Security, anonymity, and high transfer rates are the three advantages that cryptocurrency casinos rely on.

Here you can find a pretty good choice of best bitcoin casino sites. Some of them you may know, but others are really fit to visit & take care about their offers. The information will be useful for both beginners and regulars of gambling clubs on the Internet.

Lets dive in right now!

Ranking of the Best Gamblinng Sites with Cryptocurrencies in 2022 1 7Bit Casino thousands of slots for crypto 2 BitcoinCasino.io best bitcoinc casino bonus 3 Bets.io best BTC casino overall 4 20Bet best game variety 5 Goodman best crypto casino for live games 6 BitCasino.io best new bitcoin casino 7 21Bit awesome for fast crypto payout 8 22Bet best crypto sportsbook site 9 Rocketpot top crypto casino for poker 10 CloudBet great for sports betting

1. 7Bit Casino

Review: 9/10 ⭐

7Bit Bonus 100% up to €500+ 100 FS Claim Bonus

7BitCasino is a very specific provider that belongs to the Bitcoin casinos. These are still quite rare, which is why you get all the important information about the operator. Here is 7BitCasino experience regarding the security, the portfolio and the welcome offer collected for you. Don’t miss out on this casino!

7Bit Casino Bonus

Like almost everywhere, there is also a welcome bonus at 7Bit Casino. This extends over the first 4 deposits and looks in detail like this:

1st deposit; 100% up to €100 + 100 free spins for Play N Go slots. 2nd deposit: 50% up to €100 (code 2DEP) 3rd deposit: 50% up to 200€ (code 3DEP) 4th deposit: 100% up to 100€ (code 4DEP)

For the 1st bonus you don’t need a bonus code. The minimum deposit to activate the offers is 10 euros each, but you can also get the bonus with Bitcoin or other cryptos.

>>> Here is the direct link to the 7 Bit bonus

The most important details regarding security are listed below. These and your protection are important points, which I have examined in detail in my 7BitCasino test. However, you can already be assured that scams are excluded and this online casino only cooperates with reputable organizations.

At 7BitCasino you will find a large and diverse selection of games and manufacturers. You can expect over 1,400 different slot machines, which are provided by developers such as Play’n GO, Microgaming or Yggdrasil. Thus, not only the newest and best-known online slots are represented, but also titles from smaller manufacturers.

You will encounter a wide range of different themes and worlds. You can not only travel to the popular travels, but also experience fun in the jungle with the Hugo slot. Who doesn’t remember the droll little troll? You can experience just as many adventures in the online casino.

No matter if classic or video slot. You are spoiled for choice. All titles also stand out due to their fantastic graphic quality and great sound. It should be mentioned that during the test a lot of fun and can only recommend you to convince yourself!

2. BitcoinCasino.io

Review: 8/10 ⭐

BitcoinCasino.io Bonus 100% up to 0.1 BTC/ 10 ETH/ 25 LTC Claim Bonus

BitcoinCasino.io is powered by some of the most well-known software providers, and it offers players an incredible range of game releases that will satisfy even the most discerning players.

However, only people who are familiar with cryptocurrencies will be allowed to put a wager in this virtual casino. There’s a decent mix of bonuses for beginners, as well as weekend events with additional spins.

3. Bets.io

Review: 8/10 ⭐

Bets.io Bonus up to 20% cashback every single day Claim Bonus

Bets.io is a new cryptocurrency online casino. It only accepts crypto casino deposits and withdrawals. You can play thousands of slots, table games, live, etc.

However, no sports or esports betting on this site. For the deposit, you have the choice between bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, dogecoin, bitcoin cash, xrp, or USDT.

All deposits and withdrawals are instant. Big positive point, the site keeps your anonymity, so no need for identity verification.

4. 20Bet

Review: 9/10 ⭐

20bet Bonus 100% up to € 120 + 120 Free Spins Claim Bonus

20Bet has made a concerted effort to ensure that the gaming experience never becomes stale. Games are provided by a variety of different software providers, helping to keep players entertained.

The platform also prides itself on operating with a clear sense of transparency, providing provably fair games, that stop gamblers from becoming cynical.

Whether it’s playing casino games, interacting with live dealers or even betting on sports, 20Bet has you covered. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies, some of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit amount is set at only $10 or equivalent, ensuring that crypto gamblers don’t have to make a significant financial commitment right from the outset.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for 20Bet. In many cases, users have to wait 48 hours before they can withdraw any winnings. Alongside this, many countries in Eastern Europe are not able to access the platform.

5. Goodman

Review: 9/10 ⭐

Goodman Bonus 100% up to $ 750 + 150 Free Spins Claim Bonus

Goodman is a relatively new casino gambling platform that has quickly grown in popularity. It is operated by Direx NV, a company registered and incorporated under the laws of Curaçao.

The welcome incentives are especially noteworthy, in addition to the large number of popular games it provides. On their initial investment, newcomers earn a hefty bonus.

Up to 0.5 BTC or the equivalent in other cryptocurrencies is available. In addition, the next two deposits will also come with bonuses.

6. BitCasino.io

Review: 8/10 ⭐

BitCasino.io Bonus Get multiple 25 USDT Instant Cash Claim Bonus

Bitcasino.io is an online casino completely dedicated to Bitcoin, with over 1500 games such as slot machines, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and many other sometimes unpublished games. Deposits and withdrawals are made in Bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, and are therefore generally faster to make.

The Bitcasino.io site does not have a Bonus for new players, but an offer that comes in the form of a tiered reward. By participating in promotions and tournaments on the site or by being part of the loyalty club, you will get free spins, free chips, or even rewards in the form of cashback.

7. 21Bit

Review: 7/10 ⭐

21Bit Bonus get up to $3,000 + 200 Free Spins Claim Bonus

21Bit Casino, like many other casinos, is run by Dama NV, a trustworthy and well-known company. Not all online betting sites that provide bitcoin gaming alternatives have a gambling license issued by Curaçao, and 21bit does.

If you join 21bit Casino as a new player, you will be eligible for a welcome offer that includes both free spins and cash. This offer is extended to your first four deposits. However, it isn’t the only available offer on the go at 21bit Casino.

8. 22Bet

Review: 10/10 ⭐

22Bet Bonus get 100% bonus up to $450 Claim Bonus

22Bet is a European online gaming site that offers one of the greatest online betting experiences. They’ve spread across Europe and the globe since their founding.

Their quick growth is due to a vast selection of daily markets, good odds, and great customer service. 22Bet’s online casino includes slots, table games, and a live casino.

22Bet offers enticing promotions and bonuses to keep gamers interested. They balance one-time bonuses with regular promotions to reward players. These can be beneficial depending on how you play.

The casino’s website is available in 25+ languages, attracting many international users and players. Its U.I. (user interface) is clean and easy to navigate your sporting options.

9. Rocketpot

Review: 8/10 ⭐

Rocketpot Bonus Instant-Play Poker with daily Free Rolls Claim Bonus

Rocketpot Bitcoin casino offers a wide range of Bitcoin games.

This Bitcoin casino offers around 3000 slot games, as well as over 300 table games and live casino games.

Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash are among the supported cryptocurrencies.

Users can play entertaining games on the Rocketpot website, and they can also win a generous 100 welcome bonuses up to 1 BTC bonus, as well as other cryptocurrency rewards.

Players are rewarded with a chest of guaranteed prices the more they play and discover the Bitcoin casino.

10. CloudBet

Review: 9/10 ⭐

CloudBet Bonus Get 100% Deposit Bonus in BTC, ETH, LTC Claim Bonus

One of the best bitcoin casinos from the list is the site CloudBet. Created back in 2013, the casino is only with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, but in no other way inferior to the leading casinos.

Hundreds of machines from major gaming providers give a true Bitcoin experience. This is where you can play video poker, roulette, baccarat and blackjack. Sports betting is also available on the pages of the site CloudBet.

This bitcoin casino offers players lucrative bonuses, freespins and 5-10% cashback. In addition, it has its own blog with articles and videos.

The popularity of CloudBet is to provide the whole range of gambling entertainment with elaborate details for gamblers who dream to play casino, blackjack and roulette with bitcoin.

This site is for those who are making their first steps in playing with crypto and want to be sure of the fairness of monetary transactions.

Where the fun stops and the addiction begins

Gambling addiction is sometimes called a “hidden disease” because there are no obvious physical signs or symptoms, as with drug or alcohol addiction.

In addition, problem gamblers usually deny or minimize their problem – even to themselves. The fun of gambling stops where the addiction begins.

What are the signs and

symptoms of gambling addiction?

You may have a gambling problem if you:

Feel the need to keep your gambling a secret,

Have difficulty controlling your gambling,

you gamble even when you do not have the online casino real money,

your family and friends are worried about you.

Security measures for the psychological and financial well-being of the player.

Security measures that provide protection against fraud:

Data encryption for user security;

Regular auditing;

True random number generation;

Another strong weapon in online casino cheating test is communication with online casino customer service.

All online casinos can boost your mental health:

Fun without end;

Increased happiness;

Better brain functionality;

Improved social skills;

A healthy distraction when you need it.

Live Casino Games

In the Live Casino you can play with real live dealers. Via video stream they are connected to the tables including the dealer and can place our bets. From very small stakes to really high highroller bets, everything is allowed, so there is plenty of room to develop your own strategy.

There is also quite a large selection of live games. In terms of dice games alone, there’s Craps, Lightning Dice and Sic Bo.

The Indian card games Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are rather outsiders, but can be worthwhile. Wheels of fortune like Dreamcatcher are also at the start.

However, the choice is better for the well-known table games like Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Poker.

Usually, the moderation takes place in English.There is also a roulette table with a English-speaking dealer.

Deposit and withdrawal

In the cashier area, you can top up the player account with Bitcoin and co, but you can also deposit and withdraw in euros as normal.

Payment methods in Euro

The following options are available as normal payment methods:

Online bank transfer;

CashtoCode;

The online wallets SticPay,

Neosurf,

MyFinity

MuchBetter

EcoVoucher

The minimum deposit is 10 or 20 euros, depending on the method. Maximum possible per transaction is between 500 and 4000 euros, depending on the option.

Payment methods in cryptocurrency

Those who prefer to play with cryptocurrencies have the following options:

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Dogecoin;

Litecoin;

Tether.

Of course, withdrawing winnings is also important. The payout test has shown: At 7Bit Casino, this happens quickly and reliably – regardless of the winnings amount. Even on weekends, You did not have to wait very long for your money.

This applies both to payouts by euro and with crypto money like Bitcoin. The payout morale is good and the procedure is implemented confidently and straightforwardly.

Languages and availability

In most of the online casinos the live chat is manned around the clock, so you can write to them 24 hours a day. Usually, you get an answer to our request within 3 to 5 minutes. Actually, there is an English-speaking support around the clock.

