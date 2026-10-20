Three Monks Arrested in Shocking Temple Drug Raid

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai police recently raided a famous temple near the Chao Phraya River. They arrested three monks for serious drug offenses. The men all tested positive for methamphetamine use.

One suspect claimed he desperately needed the drugs for extra energy. He said rebuilding the temple was physically exhausting work. This shocking excuse has sparked massive outrage across the local community.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested three monks at a Nonthaburi temple for meth possession and use.

Officers confiscated 25 meth pills following an anonymous tip to a government hotline.

The main suspect claimed he used drugs to cope with exhausting temple restoration work.

Police Act on Anonymous Tip

The drug bust took place in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district. Concerned citizens called a government hotline to report suspicious activity. They believed monks were secretly selling and using illegal drugs.

Officers from the local Chaiyaphruek Police Station quickly investigated the tip. They arrived at the temple and noticed one monk acting very nervous. The 66-year-old monk, known as Lamyai, tried to walk away.

Police stopped him and carefully searched his living quarters. They found 23 methamphetamine pills hidden inside a drawer next to his bed. Lamyai immediately confessed that the illegal narcotics belonged to him.

He also gave up information about how he got the drugs. According to police, he bought the pills from a temple worker. He paid 5,000 baht for a large batch of 200 pills.

Monks Stripped of Their Roles

Officers also searched two other monks living at the same location. They identified these men as 55-year-old Saenkom and 44-year-old Sakonsak. Police found one meth pill hidden on each of these suspects.

Authorities immediately stripped all three men of their religious roles. Police then tested Lamyai for drugs, and his urine showed a positive result. A local hospital later confirmed the presence of meth in his system.

This strict action shows that police are taking temple crimes seriously. Religious spaces are supposed to be safe and peaceful areas. Law enforcement wants to ensure illegal drugs stay out of these sacred places.

During police questioning, Lamyai gave a very surprising reason for his daily drug habit. He had been a monk for six years and helped maintain the temple grounds. He claimed the heavy physical labor simply left him exhausted.

To cope with the hard work, he started using meth for extra energy. He used the drugs every single day until police found his remaining stash. The disgraced man apologized for ruining the temple’s good reputation.

Furthermore, he promised that he would never become a monk again. He also told reporters that he genuinely wants to quit using drugs. However, his actions have already caused severe damage to the local religious community.

Authorities charged all three men with illegal possession and use of Category 1 narcotics. Surprisingly, the suspects firmly refused to enter a government drug rehabilitation program. They now face full legal prosecution and potential jail time for their crimes.

Trending News: