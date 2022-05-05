Jealous Husband Shoots Wife 3 Times, Then Shoots Himself

A 42-year-old woman was shot by her husband who then shot himself, at a market in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the shooting at the Tor Chok-anan fruit stall at Suranaree market, behind Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, occurred at about 10.30 am.

Ms. Anong Bangthonglang, 42, was found face down in a pool of blood by police. Three shots were fired at her – in the right temple, right cheek, and in the body.

Mr. Pratuan Hanprap, 51, her husband was found in a chair next to her body. He had a single gunshot wound to his right temple. A .38 pistol was found on the ground beside him.

According to Thai Media, they were both still alive when rescue workers arrived but seriously injured. The two were rushed to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where the wife later succumbed to her injuries

Nakhon Ratchasima police said that CCTV video surveillance and testimony from relatives indicated the husband and wife had a heated argument before the shooting.

Her husband had accused his wife of having an affair with another man.

Mr. Pratuan (the Husband) fired three shots at his wife with a .38 pistol. He then walked to a chair, sat down, and shot himself in the head.

Nakhon Ratchasima police reported he was still being treated in hospital. They had yet to question him.

In other police news, on Tuesday, two men were charged with stealing gold chains from people in three northeastern provinces.

They were identified as Mr. Suchat Chaemsawang, 29, and Mr. Jirameth Krasin, 29, both from Chon Buri, Thailand.

The two were arrested on warrants dated May 1, 2022, issued by the Sakon Nakhon Provincial Court.

The police also seized two motorcycles believed to have been used in the crimes, and other items, including a gold-plated amulet, for examination.

During the period November 2021 to March 2022, the two men were suspects in 16 snatch-and-flee cases: Eight in Nong Khai, seven in Udon Thani, and one in Sakhon Nakhon.