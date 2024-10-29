Police Take Down Shop Selling e-Cigarettes to Children

Police have taken down an e-cigarette shop using a student dormitory as a point of sale for e-cigarettes to deceive officials in Ban Du district, near Chiang Rai Rajabhat University.

On October 28, 2024, reporters reported that officials went to inspect and found an e-cigarette shop using a student dormitory as a point of sale for e-cigarettes to deceive officials. Buyers made orders via the Line application, and the shop used delivery drivers, or buyers could pick up at the dormitory room.

Pol. Col. Ananjak Kanoknaphawat, Superintendent of Ban Du Police Station, said a team of police officers was dispatched to the area after locals complained that a dormitory was being used to secretly sell e-cigarettes to children, youth, and university students.

Officers observed the dormitory area and found motorcycle riders came and went more than ten times in 30 minutes.

Persons inside the room placed the items in front of the room, and the rider came to pick them up.

When the officers converged on the dormitory room, they were met by a man and a woman. An inspection of their room found over 2,000 electronic cigarettes and devices worth hundreds of thousands of baht. A bank book with daily transactions of at least 35,000 baht was also found.

The police officers took the couple into custody and charged them with importing and selling prohibited goods for import into the Kingdom. The couple faces imprisonment not exceeding 3 years, a fine not exceeding 600,000 baht or both.

The police officers seized all the e-cigarettes and supplies as evidence for legal proceedings and also charged the bank account owner.

Pol. Col. Ananjak said police will continue to crack down on e-cigarette and vape shops in Chiang Rai Province that open physical stores and sell online.

