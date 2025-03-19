Cyber Police Take Down Cyber Criminals in 8 Sting Operations

The head of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (Cyber Police) has reported a noticeable drop in online complaints, now averaging 800 cases daily, down from 1,200. This decrease follows intensified efforts to tackle all forms of cybercrime.

During a press briefing, Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiwpan highlighted eight key operations targeting online criminal networks.

Pol Lt Gen Trirong, alongside cyber police teams, shared updates on recent operations aimed at dismantling gangs behind fraudulent schemes and illegal gambling websites.

Eight operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of over 10 suspects involved in various cyber offences. These included apprehending call centre scam groups that deceived the public through different methods. While complaints have reduced, victims still fall prey to cybercriminals.

The Cyber Police have vowed to continue cracking down on online crimes, tracking down culprits at all levels, and holding them accountable under the law.

Cyber Police Operations

In the first operation. Police arrested Ms. Chanjira, 22, for fraud, money laundering, and computer-related crimes. She was caught at a mobile store in a Rama 3 mall.

Victims were lured through Facebook to invest in a fake King Power Online membership. They joined a Line group, where they were persuaded to transfer money to purchase company shares. One victim transferred over 427,088 baht but could no longer contact the suspect.

In the second operation, Ms. Kanyaporn, 29, was arrested for fraud, money laundering, and computer offences. Between September 10 and October 12, 2023, she befriended victims using a fake, attractive profile picture, convincing them to invest in a bogus digital asset platform called “Streaming Service.”

Victims initially received profits and could withdraw their money, prompting further investments totalling 1,570,000 baht. However, they later couldn’t withdraw funds. Kanyaporn admitted to opening bank accounts for 800 baht each and was previously charged in another case in Lamphun province.

In the third operation, Mr. Satthawut, 30, was arrested for supporting fraud and falsifying computer data. He was caught in Nong Suea district, Pathum Thani.

A victim lost over 613,898 baht after being scammed through a dating app, BLUED, where a fake profile persuaded them to invest in promoting products via another app, “G Marker.” Authorities found links between the suspect and 22 other cases, with total damages exceeding 3.3 million baht.

In the fourth operation, Cyber Police arrested Mr. Chawalit, 30, for aiding fraud and allowing others to misuse his bank accounts and phone numbers for illegal activities. The suspect was linked to a case where victims were tricked into installing an app suspected of stealing control of their phones, leading to the loss of over 40,000 baht.

In the fifth operation, Mr. Kornwit, 48, was arrested for fraud and falsifying computer data. Caught in Nakhon Thai district, Phitsanulok, Kornwit used TikTok to initiate romantic conversations with victims, later persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency trading.

While initial withdrawals were successful, victims eventually lost over 1.1 million baht. Kornwit admitted to working as a truck driver and opening numerous bank accounts, which were later misused for fraudulent activities.

Three More Operations

Meanwhile, Pol Col Teera Chueasuwan, Commander of TCD Division 5, outlined the remaining three operations. In one case, Ms. Sumintara, 21, was arrested in Trang province for fraud and computer-related crimes.

Victims lost over 100,000 baht after being tricked into pre-paying for online tasks, allegedly to boost sales on platforms like Lazada and Shopee. Sumintara denied the charges, claiming she had shared her bank account for online gaming income but later lost contact with the person who recommended it.

Another operation led to the arrest of Mr. Chakraphong, 29, in Koh Samui, Surat Thani. He was charged with fraud and falsifying computer data. A victim lost 1.8 million baht after receiving a call from someone posing as a bank official, claiming their account had been misused.

The scam escalated with threats from someone pretending to be a police officer, leading the victim to transfer all their money. Chakraphong denied involvement, claiming his bank account had been used unknowingly.

The final operation targeted an illegal gambling network. Ms. Orawan, 41, was arrested in Chumphon province for her role in facilitating online gambling and money laundering. Investigations linked her to the Clubred666 gambling site.

While some suspects had been prosecuted, others remained at large. Orawan denied the charges, stating she had lent her bank account to a friend for online business purposes but later lost contact.

Authorities emphasize that operations will continue until all suspects are brought to justice. The police remain committed to protecting the public from cybercrime.

