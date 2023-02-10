Macau888 Gambling King Brutally Abused Thai Actress

(CTN News) – The Thai actress who made her ex-illicit boyfriend’s gambling habits public said she was physically assaulted by him when they were together.

On Sunday, January 5, “Due Arisara ” Thongborisut posted a Facebook article about her ex-boyfriend Chaiwat “Benz” Khajohnboonthaworn, alias Benz Daemon.

The 32-year-old woman stated that her ex and his three siblings ran macau888, an illicit online gambling business.

After she made her declaration on Facebook, the inquiry got underway. The police searched Benz’s residence in Bangkok’s Wattana neighborhood and his warehouse on Krungthep Kritha Road in the Saphan Sung neighborhood, but they could not find him.

According to reports, he took off for Taiwan before the police sweep.

The cops searched Benz and his brothers’ homes and took numerous priceless items.

The Immigration Department’s Deputy Inspector of the Royal Thai Police, Kunakorn “Bright” Khajohnboonthaworn, was questioned. Despite demonstrating his innocence, he ultimately quit and left his position.

The hunt for Benz and his brothers is still underway.

The Thai actress revealed the macau888 gaming website in a Facebook video that gave her justifications.

In the video, Due Arisara said that Benz and his family brutally, physically and mentally abused her for over two years of their relationship.

She alleged that Benz hit her in the head with boiling soup, leaving bleeding bruises and cuts and that his family was there but did nothing to stop the assault.

Due oArisara ffered photographic proof to back up her accusations.

Due Arisara said…

“At the time, I was too afraid and frail to speak up about the assault, but with my husband Sebastian Lee’s support, I feel ready to do so today.

I now have a lovely family and have learnt what true love is like, but it still aches every time I see a scar from that nightmare when I look in the mirror.

She received a lot of criticism and inquiries about why she decided to report the crime from online users.

Many people thought she sought money from Benz, while others said her husband’s unlawful business dealings were how he became wealthy.

Similar to the Chinese tourist case, one netizen posted a video of her spouse traveling in Bangkok while being escorted by special service police.

Due said that her husband was unsure about the legality of the service since a hotel in Bangkok provided it. She emphasized that her spouse has never engaged in an unlawful activity and would never do so.

She asked people to pay attention to the unlawful case she discovered rather than her spouse.

Due Arisara said that she would review the legal procedure for her assault case with her attorney since it occurred many years ago and would be challenging to process.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau’s Kritsana Phattanacharoen said the macau888 website was one of a network of seven associated sites and had a circulating value of almost 5.5 billion baht.

According to Kritsana, the police had issued 55 arrest warrants for people responsible for running the website, with 46 suspects being taken into custody and 12 others, including the leader, Benz, remaining at large.

To issue red warrants for offenders who left the country and seek assistance from the destination nations, the police would collaborate with the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division.

The authorities may interrogate the actress if they discover any evidence of her participation in the industry.

Related CTN News:

A Foreign Tourist and a Thai Woman Fornicated in Pattaya for 30 Minutes

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Boy In Virginia Elementary School Is In Stable Condition: Mayor

Multiple Charges are filed Against ‘Tuhao’ and 40 Others