Police Catch Teens With Meth Pills Hidden Under Motorcycle Seat

CHIANG RAI – Police arrested two young men at a checkpoint after finding a large stash of methamphetamine hidden under a motorbike seat. The drugs were believed to be on their way to customers in Chiang Rai city.

On 12 July, reporters in Chiang Rai learned that officers from the Kiow Thap Yang checkpoint, part of Mae Chan Police Station’s fourth operations team, were working under the supervision of Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Chiang Rai’s provincial police chief, along with other senior officers. Their task was to stop and prevent illegal drug activities in the area.

Late that night, Pol Lt Sawat Onnual, deputy inspector of crime prevention at Mae Chan Police Station, led a team of seven to stop and check a black Honda motorcycle headed from Mae Chan towards Chiang Rai city.

The rider was 19 years old, and his passenger was 16. Officers searched the vehicle and found about 22,000 methamphetamine pills hidden under the seat. Initial checks found no drugs in either suspect’s urine.

The younger passenger told police he had been paid to bring the motorcycle into Chiang Rai. He said someone he knew would later contact him to arrange payment, although he did not know how much he would receive.

Officers arrested both suspects before the drugs could be delivered. Police have handed them over to investigators to face charges according to the law.

Methamphetamine use among teenagers in northern Thailand has become a major problem and is often labelled an epidemic. Reports from the early 2000s up to now show high rates, especially in young people aged 15 to 24.

Poverty, limited schooling and moving from rural areas to cities make young people more at risk. This is especially true for ethnic groups like the Karen, Akha and Lahu. When teenagers leave home for the city, they face new pressures and are more likely to meet people who use drugs.

Thailand has tightened border controls and increased drug raids, leading to big seizures such as the 2.4 tons of crystal meth found in June 2025.

Some strict rules, like treating anyone caught with more than one ya ba pill as a dealer, have faced criticism for making it harder for users to get help. While community-based programmes that support families and focus on education show promise, they often lack enough funding.

