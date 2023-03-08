Police Arrest Husband Who Stabbed and Lit His Wife on Fire

Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of his wife, who was set on fire and then stabbed to death in central Thailand on Monday at Bang Pu Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan Province. He was apprehended in Chachoengsao province.

Mr. Pisutsiri Chansoda, 42, was apprehended around 10.30 am by police officers from the Bang Pu police station. He was discovered in a Mitsubishi pickup, which was parked near a bridge across the Bang Pakong river in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district.

The police had a warrant from the Samut Prakan Court for his arrest on charges of premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public.

A search of the vehicle revealed the knife believed to have been used to murder the woman, as well as other personal belongings.

Mr Pisutsiri allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing his wife Nathanan Joomfong, 45, after witnessing her online chat with another man in a jealous rage.

Afterwards, he drove aimlessly along several roads, eventually arriving at the Bang Pakong river, where he parked near the bridge where police arrested him. He allegedly told police that he was about to jump into the river and drown.

Mr. Pisutsiri was arrested and transported to the Bang Pu police station for questioning and legal proceedings.

His wife was brutally murdered on Monday around 3 p.m. in Soi Nikhom Bang Pu 9 in the Bang Pu Industrial Estate.

When a pickup arrived, witnesses said they were cleaning their vehicles. A woman in only a towel fled towards them, pleading for assistance. They claimed that the towel was soaked in gasoline.

The pickup driver, who was only wearing a pair of pants, approached her with a plastic container of gasoline, which he poured on her before lighting her on fire with a lighter. One of the witnesses was burned on his arms and back while attempting to protect the woman and was later taken to the hospital.

The husband then stabbed his wife six time with a knife. She fled into a water-filled ditch, suffering burns and bleeding from six stab wounds, and died. Her husband then fled in the pickup he arrived in.