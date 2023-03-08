Wild Boar Footballers Ashes Scattered on Mekong River in Chiang Rai

A ceremony was held Tuesday in Chang Saen, Chiang Rai to scatter the ashes of 17-year-old Duangphet Promthep, aka “Dom,” a member of the Wild Boar football team who died in mid-February while studying in the United Kingdom.

Over a hundred people attended the religious ceremony, which began with a merit-making ritual at Phra That Doi Wao Temple in Wiang Phang Kham sub-district, including family members, friends, former Wild Board teammates, and former coach, Ekkaphon Kanthawong.

The abbot of the temple led a group of monks, Duangphet’s family members, and friends on a boat ride down the Mekong River to scatter his ashes.

Ten footballs with condolence messages on them were thrown into the river with the ashes.

On February 12th, Duangphet was discovered unconscious in his dormitory in Leicestershire and was taken to hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. He passed away two days later.

Duangphet won a scholarship to Brooke House College Academy in Market Harborough last August.

In June 2018, the 12 Wild Boar footballers, aged 11 to 16, and their coach, Ekkaphon, were trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province.

More than 10,000 international rescuers, Thai officials, and volunteers were mobilized in one of the largest search and rescue operations ever seen, capturing global attention. After being trapped in the flooded cave for 18 days, the team and their coach were safely extracted.