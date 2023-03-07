Woman Stabbed 6 Times and Set on Fire in Central Thailand

On Monday afternoon, police reported a woman was stabbed to death after running naked into a ditch to escape a man who had set her on fire in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan province. The horrific attack happened in full view of people who tried in vain to help the woman.

The assailant sped off in a pickup truck.

After being alerted to the brutal attack at around 3 p.m., police and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

When they arrived they discovered the body of a woman, aged 40-45, lying dead in a ditch. She was naked, covered in burns. She had six stab wounds on her body. A gallon of gasoline and charred clothing were strewn about the alley.

According to witnesses, the attacker was a Thai man between the ages of 40 and 45. He fled in a white pickup truck with Bangkok license plates, wearing only black shorts.

The witnesses said they were cleaning their vehicles before the fatal attack when the pickup truck arrived. They noticed a woman wrapped in a towel running for assistance. When the pickup truck driver approached her, witnesses claimed they guarded her.

The man then returned to his vehicle and returned with a gallon of gasoline. He threw fuel at her and the others and set it on fire, forcing everyone to flee in flames.

The severely burned woman jumped into the ditch to escape, but the man returned to his vehicle with a sharp knife. According to witnesses, he then stabbed her before fleeing.

One of the witnesses was an elderly man who had burns on his arms and had to be taken to the hospital. The chief of police in Samut Prakan police ordered officers from all stations to track down the woman’s attacker.

In police in Chumphon province reported the discovery of a decomposed body of an unidentified deceased man washed ashore. Local fishermen discovered the body on rocks along the beach near a pier for tourist boats about 5 kilometers from Koh Khai, according to police.

The body was naked, with most of the flesh missing, leaving only the legs, arms, head, and skeleton. According to police, the man died about a month or two ago. His identity remained a mystery. Pathiu Hospital received the remains for further examination.

Pol Capt Sayant Tumrawat, Pathiu’s deputy investigation chief, said it was too early to tell if the deceased was one of the missing sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai, which went down in a storm off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan in December.

The body’s discovery was reported to the navy in southern Thailand.

On the night of December 18, the HTMS Sukhothai sank in water about 50 meters deep, roughly 19 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand. There were 105 crew members on board, with 76 rescued, 24 discovered dead, and five still missing.