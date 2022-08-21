Authorities Move to Curb Rohypnol Abuse in Thailand

Authorities in Thailand have been ordered to take action against manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol, to curb the abuse of the drug among teenagers.

A government spokesperson said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was concerned about illegal sales of Rohypnol on online platforms.

Public attention was drawn to Rohypnol abuse after a 25-year-old man shot 16 rounds at his friend’s Bangkok home on Aug 11. Upon being caught, the man admitted chewing Rohypnol.

The Government spokesperson said the PM had asked the Royal Thai Police to work with the ministries of Public Health and Digital Economy and Society to track the manufacturers of the drug and those selling it illegally online.

There is a wide range of illegal products available on online shopping, particularly among teenagers. In addition, the premier instructed state agencies to suppress criminal activities on online platforms.

Rohypnol is a controlled substance

Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance under the Psychotropic Substances Act 2016. Doctors, dentists, and veterinarians must supervise the use of this drug. It cannot be purchased from a general pharmacy or online.

However, the buzz on social media about Rohypnol has spread from foreign countries to Thailand. The teens suck on the drug like a candy until they are intoxicated. The drug is also mixed with alcohol to boost its effect as a date-rape drug.

It was found that the drug was being sold on online platforms without permission from the Public Health Ministry. A maximum jail sentence of 20 years and/or a fine of up to 400,000 baht are possible penalties for the offence.