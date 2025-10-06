Police Arrest Man on Drugs After He Crashes Through Roadside Checkpoint

CHIANG RAI – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized a small quantity of drugs after he sped through a roadside checkpoint, smashing a police motorcycle. One police officer drew his gun to shoot out the tires of the vehicle, but was forced to jump out of the way as the driver tried to run him over.

The incident happened last night at the Yothin patrol unit set up a checkpoint on the eastern bypass near the Chalerm Phrakiat Bridge, close to Municipal School 6 in Robwiang, Muang Chiang Rai.

According to police, late at night, a black Toyota Vios with Phayao plates approached from the north at high speed. As it neared the checkpoint, the driver accelerated. Officers had to jump clear to avoid being hit, and no one was injured. The car slammed into traffic cones and a police patrol motorcycle, damaging the bike, then sped off.

Police pursued the vehicle with patrol cars and remaining motorcycles, staying close. They managed to stop the car shortly after. The driver, later identified as Mr Suchon, 30, was alone and appeared intoxicated. A search of the car found 15 met pills.

Investigators documented the crash site and the location where the car was stopped. The suspect was taken for a medical test, which detected heroin. Officers then handed him, along with the seized evidence, to investigators at Muang Chiang Rai Police Station.

Initial charges include attempted murder of an officer on duty, damage to state property, resisting and obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of a category 1 narcotic, driving after using a category 1 narcotic, and using a category 1 narcotic, heroin.

Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand sits right at the center of the Golden Triangle, where Thailand meets the borders of Myanmar and Laos. For a long time, this area has been a central hub for producing and moving illegal drugs.

The area is notorious for heroin and methamphetamine, which locals call yaa baa (or “crazy drug”). Both substances mainly originate in Myanmar’s Shan State. Methamphetamine has been the primary drug issue, with recent statistics showing a rise in heroin again. This comes alongside growing methamphetamine use and increased drug seizures.

This escalating problem connects directly to intensified trafficking and consumption. Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, which began after the 2021 military coup, fuels this surge. The conflict has weakened law enforcement efforts and given more power to armed groups, such as the United Wa State Army (UWSA), letting them boost production significantly.

Recent data indicate a sharp escalation, with Chiang Rai as a primary entry point. Seizures in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Mae Hong Son provinces highlight the scale:

Drug Type 2023 Seizures (Full Year) 2024 (Jan-Aug) % Increase Notes Methamphetamine Pills ~128 million 346 million 172% Mostly from Myanmar; often hidden in backpacks or vehicles. Crystal Methamphetamine (“Ice”) ~4.65 tons 6.48 tons 39% High-purity form; increasing recreational use among youth. Heroin ~46 kg 327 kg ~611% Resurgence tied to Myanmar instability; often mixed with meth trafficking.

Rapid modernization in northern Thailand has glamorized meth as a “fashionable” commodity, mirroring faith in Western medicine. Opium alternatives failed, leaving communities economically tied to the drug trade.

Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) collaborates with UNODC on border patrols and crop substitution. Community programs target youth education, but experts emphasize addressing Myanmar’s instability for lasting impact.

Related News: