Nephew Arrested for Killing His Uncle With a Sledgehammer

PHAYAO – A quiet community in northern Thailand has been left in shock following a tragic family dispute between an uncle and his nephew that ended in death. Police in Phayao province have arrested a 23-year-old man, locally known as “Joe Moo Kon,” for the alleged murder of his uncle.

The 47-year-old victim, Mr. Phon Yuayuan, was found dead with severe head injuries on the afternoon of September 6. This disturbing discovery quickly launched a major criminal investigation by local authorities.

The victim’s body was discovered lying in tall grass alongside a rural road in Pong District. Medical examiners found three deep wounds near his ears, suggesting he was struck repeatedly with a heavy weapon. Police swiftly moved to question family members, leading to the young nephew’s shocking confession. According to investigators, the suspect admitted to fatally attacking his uncle during a heated argument.

Key Takeaways:

A 23-year-old man confessed to killing his 47-year-old uncle after an argument over money and work.

The suspect attempted to hide the body using a pickup truck, but the vehicle stalled near a local hospital.

Police are testing blood-stained tools, including a hammer and a spade, while preparing the case for court.

The tragic incident originally took place on the evening of September 3. The suspect told police that he and his uncle had a fierce argument about finances and work habits. The victim had allegedly criticized the younger man’s behavior, which triggered a sudden fit of rage. As the uncle rested in a hammock under their stilt house, the nephew reportedly grabbed a hard object and struck him on the head, killing him instantly.

Desperate to cover his tracks, the suspect loaded his uncle’s lifeless body into the back of his father’s bronze Toyota pickup truck. Under the cover of darkness, he drove away from their home in Khun Khuan, hoping to dump the remains far from the crime scene. His plan, however, was quickly derailed by unexpected car trouble along the route.

A Failed Cover-Up and Ongoing Investigation

While driving up a steep hill near the Ban Nam Puk health center, the truck’s engine suddenly died. Unable to restart the old vehicle, the suspect decided to carry the heavy body into the dense roadside vegetation. Afterward, he managed to roll the broken-down truck backward, parked it a short distance away, and walked back home. The body remained hidden in the grass for three days before a local resident finally spotted it.

Today, Pong District police are actively pursuing the homicide investigation to ensure justice is served. Officers have confiscated several key pieces of evidence from the suspect’s home, including a hammer, a spade, and the pickup truck itself. Forensic teams have already identified suspected blood stains on some of these tools. These items will undergo strict scientific testing to confirm their link to the crime scene.

Police investigators are currently compiling all witness statements and forensic reports to finalize their official case file. The suspect is expected to be transferred to the Phayao Provincial Court very soon for further legal processing. As with all criminal cases in Thailand, the 23-year-old remains completely innocent in the eyes of the law until a judge delivers a final, binding verdict.

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