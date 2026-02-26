Police Hunt for Tuk-Tuk Snatch-and-Grab Gang Targeting Tourists

BANGKOK – Metropolitan Police report a motorcycle snatch-and-grab gang targeted tourists riding tuk-tuks in two areas, and they’re now pushing harder to catch the suspects because the incidents hurt Thailand’s tourism image.

Police said the latest victim was a 21-year-old Hong Kong tourist, Jeung Ki Wing, who hired a tuk-tuk from Sampeng Market to return to her hotel, Grand Centre Point Ratchadamri.

While the tuk-tuk traveled on Rama I Road near Pathumwan Institute of Technology, two men on a motorcycle without a license plate pulled up on the right side. The passenger reached over and yanked the tourist’s white shoulder bag.

She tried to hold on, but the struggle left her with injuries to her left middle and ring fingers. The suspects then sped off toward the Pathumwan intersection.

Stolen items reportedly included a shoulder bag, an iPhone X, a wallet, Thai cash and Hong Kong dollars, a passport, and ID cards. Police estimated the total loss at about 20,000 baht. The victim was scheduled to fly home at 4:00 PM the same day.

Thieves Targeting Tourist Areas

Investigators said CCTV footage suggests the same group struck earlier in the Lumphini Police Station area around midnight near Nana intersection on Sukhumvit Road, between Soi 3 and Soi 4. After that robbery, the suspects fled toward Ploenchit.

About 20 minutes later, authorities believe they hit again in the Pathumwan area. After the second theft, the motorcycle reportedly passed through the Pathumwan intersection, headed toward the Plappla Chai area, then slowed down and circled through zones covered by MPD 5 and MPD 6.

Both local station investigators and MPD 6 detectives are working the case. Officers said they already have deeper identifying information and are moving quickly to arrest the suspects.

Investigators also referenced a separate incident from the previous week in the Pathumwan area. In that case, a lone motorcycle rider allegedly snatched a 10-baht-weight gold necklace with a gold-framed amulet from a 46-year-old Thai passenger riding in a tuk-tuk near the Mahakan intersection on Rama VI Road.

The victim was injured during the attack. However, police said the method differed, so they suspect it involved a different offender.

To reduce risk, they are increasing nighttime checkpoints across all eight police stations in the Metropolitan area. Police said late-night hours create more opportunities for street crime, so officers will focus on high-risk routes and busy tourist areas.

In addition, commanders are reviewing a past safety measure, installing side netting on tuk-tuks, to make bag-snatching harder. Police said they want to stop similar attacks and restore confidence for tourists and residents.

