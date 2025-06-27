Police Seek Answers After Woman Found Dead in Canal Wearing Only Underwear

LAMPANG – Police have ordered an autopsy after the body of a Lampang woman was found under suspicious circumstances. She had disappeared days earlier and was later discovered in a canal, wearing only her bra and underwear.

On 20 June, the woman went missing after going out to drink at a friend’s house in the Ban Huai Sa Nao area, Pong Don subdistrict, Chae Hom district. Her daughter posted in several Lampang community Facebook groups, asking for help to find her mother, Ms. Oiyjai Jamman, who was last seen when her friend reportedly gave her a ride home.

The friend did not know if she arrived safely. Her family became worried and reported her missing to the police at Chae Hom police station.

The woman’s daughter returned from Bangkok on 24 June and met with local police and officials to push for a search. Relatives and volunteers searched the area around her home and her friend’s house but did not find her.

Investigators from Chae Hom police station checked the area and noticed blood stains on the road about 500 metres from the woman’s home. They also found 39 baht in coins at the scene. Friends who drank with her that night said she left after the gathering and was dropped off near a pig farm close to her house. No one saw her after that.

At around 4 pm on 24 June, police received a report from villagers who discovered a woman’s body caught at a water gate in Ban Huai Sa Nao. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. She was wearing only a bra and underwear, and had a long wound on her forehead.

Police chief Phiphob Supaporn from Chae Hom police, doctors from the local hospital, and Lampang rescue workers examined the scene. Based on initial evidence, they believe the body is Ms. Oiyjai, the missing 46-year-old, but have sent the remains to Lampang Hospital for further identification.

Her daughter wanted to hold a funeral the next day, but forensic doctors did not allow cremation yet. They are waiting for DNA test results to confirm her identity, as there were no clear identifying marks. Police are still investigating the cause of death, including the possibility of murder or sexual assault. A full autopsy and more tests are pending.

Related News: