Shocking Murder Case: Girl Allegedly Strangled by Brother and Father in Pakistan

(CTN News) – In Pakistan, A girl was allegedly strangled in connivance with her father at Chak 477-JB Allowal by her brother. The body was exhumed for an autopsy at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, and samples were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to figure out what killed her.

In a statement to the media about the Toba Tek Singh incident, Ibadat Nisar said there was suspicion that the victim, Maria, had been subjected to incest by both suspects, her brother Faisal and father Abdul Sattar. She was pregnant, and they wanted to kill her.

On the complaint of Saddar police sub-inspector Ahmad Raza, the police registered a murder case against the brothers and their father. Shehbaz, another brother of Maria, made the video, and he told the police. Police arrested all three suspects.

According to DPO Nisar, the forensic lab report would confirm how the victim was murdered and whether she was pregnant.

During the investigation of toba tek singh incident, Faisal’s sister-in-law said Faisal threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the murder. She also said the victim told her about the incest.

A police complaint was filed; action was taken after the video went viral

Maria had been buried in the village graveyard on the night of March 17 and 18.

The police took action on the Toba Tek Singh incident after a video of the crime went viral on social media the other day and received a public outcry. It’s reported that Shehbaz shared the video with a lawyer who posted it online. As the father sits on another charpoy with him, Faisal kills his sister while his sister-in-law sits next to him.