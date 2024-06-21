Thai Authorities Seize 80,000 Illegal E-Cigarettes Valued at 17 Million Baht in Major Raid

(CTN News) – At 10:30 a.m. on June 20th, 2024, Thai Cyber Crime Investigative police, along with relevant agencies, held a press conference to announce the successful “Smokeless” raid operations at warehouses in Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok, which resulted in the seizure of 80,000 illegal e-cigarettes worth 17 million baht.

The raid operations disrupted a large e-cigarette network discovered after investigations identified unlawful online sales beginning in Songkhla on April 23rd. Subsequent investigations uncovered two warehouses in Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok that housed various e-cigarette brands and associated equipment.

Following the operation, Thai officials captured two individuals, named only as Mr. Thanachot, 44, of Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom, and Ms. Nathaporn, 30, of Prawet, Bangkok, who claimed to be warehouse housekeepers.

As a result, Thai authorities seized disputed items, including over 80,000 e-cigarettes and accompanying equipment worth more than 17 million baht, from both locations.

Thai officials stressed that e-cigarettes are a major societal concern in Thailand, particularly among teenagers and students who are enticed to the products’ expanding features and looks, which can lead to addiction. They recommended parents and guardians to closely monitor and educate their children about the risks connected with e-cigarette usage.

Thailand has some of the most stringent anti-vaping laws in the world.