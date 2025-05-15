Forest Ranger Shoots Supervisor and Colleague in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai – A forest ranger from the Phatang Protection Unit in Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary has been arrested after he fired a gun at his supervisor and a colleague while under the influence of alcohol. Both victims suffered injuries.

The ranger also exchanged gunfire with police officers who arrived at the scene, but was eventually shot, subdued, and taken into custody.

The incident happened around 9:00 AM on 14 May 2025. Police from Chiang Dao Police Station received a report of a shooting at the Phatang Protection Unit, within the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary. Investigators and officers immediately responded.

At the scene, police found two injured forest rangers: Pichet Ruanmool, 39, the unit supervisor, who was shot in his left leg, and Chawalit Nokham, 40, who was hit in his left foot and toes. Both were quickly taken to Chiang Dao Hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter, forest ranger Sataporn Kongmuang, 36, appeared visibly intoxicated and acted suspiciously while trying to walk away. When police moved in to arrest him, Sataporn pulled out his gun and tried to resist.

Officers fired one shot in self-defence, hitting him in the left side. They then detained Sataporn, secured his weapon and ammunition, and took him to the hospital for medical attention.

Witnesses said the victims were sitting and talking at the checkpoint area when Sataporn, mumbling to himself and holding a .45 pistol, approached them. Without warning, he fired six to seven shots into the shelter, hitting both his supervisor and colleague.

The supervisor tried to escape, but Sataporn followed and tried to shoot again. Witnesses quickly called police, who arrived and managed to detain Sataporn after the struggle. The reason behind Sataporn’s actions is still unknown.

Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in Chiang Mai Province, Northern Thailand, established on August 25, 1978. Covering 521 km², it encompasses the dramatic limestone peaks of Doi Chiang Dao, Thailand’s third-highest mountain at 2,175 meters, and parts of the Daen Lao Range.

The sanctuary is a biodiversity hotspot, recognised by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve in 2021, and is known for its rugged terrain, diverse ecosystems, and restricted access to preserve its delicate environment.

The sanctuary features varied forest types—dry evergreen, hill evergreen, coniferous, deciduous dipterocarp, and meadows—depending on altitude. Its limestone peaks and valleys create stunning landscapes, with panoramic views of misty valleys and rare highland flora.

The sanctuary is home to endangered species like long-tailed gorals, Sumatran serows, Asian golden cats, and big-headed turtles. Endemic species include Deignan’s babblers and Huia melasma.

It’s also a haven for birdwatchers, hosting over 300 bird species, including giant nuthatches and Hume’s pheasants. The sanctuary supports unique species like the Rhacophorus kio flying frog.

