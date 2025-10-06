Cyber Police Take Down Illegal Online Casino in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – On Sunday, officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre executed a search warrant in Chiang Rai. The team searched a rented room in Moo 3, Pa Sang, Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai, and arrested Ms Kamonphat, 24. Officers seized one laptop and one mobile phone.

The investigation began after cyber police identified the online casino website “boost4fatcash” as a covert online gambling platform. The site used domestic bank accounts for automated deposits, with withdrawals requested directly on the website.

Enquiries indicated that Ms Kamonphat worked as an admin for the platform based in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai. Police gathered evidence, obtained a court warrant from the Chiang Rai Provincial Court, and then carried out the search and arrest.

During questioning, Ms Kamonphat admitted she had previously crossed into Myanmar to work as an admin for a gambling site for over two years. She then returned to Thailand and continued as an admin for this operation for more than a year.

She said she was paid 15,000 baht per month. Checks showed the website has been active for over two years, serves more than 9,000 users, and handles over 5,000,000 baht in monthly turnover.

Cyber Police charged her with jointly organizing gambling, or luring, advertising, or inviting others, directly or indirectly, to gamble via electronic media without permission from the authorities. She and the seized items were handed to investigators at Mae Chan Police Station for legal proceedings.

Cyber Police Crackdown

Thailand keeps a strict ban on most gambling under the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935), with narrow exceptions for state lotteries and horse racing. Online gambling is illegal. The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Thailand’s main cyber police unit, has stepped up raids and takedowns throughout 2025.

These actions focus on websites that offer casino games, sports betting, and prediction markets. Many are tied to money laundering, cyber fraud, and cross-border groups with operators from China, South Korea, and Indonesia. The crackdowns sit under the “Final Bet” campaign, run with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and international partners such as Interpol.

Several trends are driving the push. Transaction volumes are surging, often hitting billions of baht per network each year. Launderers use mule accounts and shell companies to move funds. Cryptocurrencies add another layer, which makes tracing flows harder.

Despite the pressure, illegal platforms keep reappearing. This has sparked calls for reform, including the stalled Entertainment Complex Bill, which would permit integrated resorts with casinos under a regulated framework.

Major Operations in 2025

The CCIB has executed several high-profile busts, seizing assets, arresting suspects, and blocking thousands of domains. Below is a summary of key actions:

Date Operation/Target Details Seizures/Arrests Source January 2025 Polymarket Ban Proposal CCIB proposed banning the crypto-based prediction platform for facilitating illegal betting on events like elections and sports; it highlighted the risks of crypto-enabled evasion. N/A (policy action) , February 2025 Operation Grey Dragon Raids on 20 locations across 8 provinces targeted Chinese-run call-center scams tied to gambling; uncovered USDT conversions worth 6.5 billion baht. 32 arrests (20 for laundering, including 14 Chinese and 5 South Koreans); 2.9 billion baht in cash and assets. April 2025 Fun586 Network Dismantlement Large-scale takedown of 6 sites with 3.2 billion baht turnover; focused on mule accounts and gold laundering via fake agribusinesses. 19 arrests (across Bangkok, Songkhla, Pathum Thani); ongoing probes into Chinese/Indonesian financiers. , June 2025 FAST24H Syndicate Sting Pattaya-based operation exposed a complex online casino network, announced at the Technology Crime Suppression Division HQ. Multiple arrests; disrupted cross-border elements. August 2025 Auto888vip.com Raid Follow-up raid on a Bangkok residence linked to the site; operator managed finances for 2+ years. 1 arrest; 56 million baht (~$1.73M) in cash, luxury cars, and valuables. ,, Ongoing (2025) Interpol Football Betting Crackdown Thai raids on 2 major sites as part of a global op, tied to human trafficking and e-wallet fraud. Ringleaders arrested; over $9M in assets seized locally.

These operations have collectively disrupted networks with turnovers exceeding 10 billion baht, blocking over 190 gambling-related domains (including some porn sites used as proxies). However, challenges remain: syndicates often relocate to Cambodia (e.g., Poipet) or use blockchain for anonymity

