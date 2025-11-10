Chinese Man Wanted For Murder Arrested in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Police have arrested a 40-year-old Chinese man while he was trying to flee across the border in Chiang Rai near the Golden Triangle checkpoint after allegedly stabbing two countrymen, leaving one dead and one injured in Bangkok.

Officers detained him in front of the permanent Golden Triangle border checkpoint at Ban Sob Ruak, Moo 1, Wiang subdistrict, Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai, on the evening of November 7, 2025.

His arrest comes after Pol Col Porntep Chaloemkiat, Superintendent of Suthisan Police Station in Bangkok, worked with investigators from Chiang Saen Police Station and Chiang Saen Immigration to hunt down and arrest Mr. Li Huan, 40, a Chinese national. He was wanted under Criminal Court warrant no. 6325/2568 dated October 29, 2025.

The case began around 3.00 a.m. on October 29, 2025, when Suthisan police received a report of a fight that caused serious injuries and death inside a room in Soi Pracharat Bamphen 5, Huai Khwang, Bangkok. The building owner said a group of Chinese men argued, then fought. One man used a knife to stab two others. Both were wounded, and one later died.

Investigators from Suthisan reviewed CCTV and tracked the suspect’s movements. They learned that after the attack, he took a taxi to Pattaya, then hired the same car to continue to Chiang Rai. He planned to cross by boat to a neighboring country. Police intercepted him at the Golden Triangle checkpoint.

talks with

During questioning, Mr. Li said he had been drinking with Chinese friends when a quarrel broke out. He exchanged punches with one of them. The deceased stepped in to break up the fight, and Mr. Li said he had no dispute with that man.

After the scuffle ended, he left, then went back to his room and took a fruit knife from a nearby shop area. He returned to knock on the door of the friend he had fought with, intending to retaliate. The person who opened the door was the one who had tried to stop the fight.

Mr. Li said he did not look carefully and thought it was his opponent, so he stabbed him. He then saw the rival lying on the bed, went in, and struck and stabbed him again before fleeing.

Police initially charged him with causing death by assault and with assault causing bodily or mental harm. He was handed over to police investigators from Suthisan Police Station in Bangkok for further legal action.

Related News: